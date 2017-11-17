The Captain's solution for Proserpine

INDEPENDENT candidate 'Captain' Dan Van Blarcom has a grand plan for Proserpine.

"At 11am on a Saturday morning there aren't many people in the main street of Proserpine,” Mr Van Blarcom said.

"So how do we fix this?”

The answer to attracting visitors into town, Mr Van Blarcom said building a new road running through Proserpine from the Bruce Highway to Collinsville was the way to do it.

"Collinsville lies southwest of here and a direct road would be an hour shorter than the current path through Bowen,” he said.

"I've looked into it and the only reason the road hadn't gone ahead previously was before there were two different councils and neither wanted to lose money - now however the councils have amalgamated.

"If people had a reason to turn in through Prosperine from the Bruce Highway, it would improve business, the lake would get a hammering and it would attract people to live here because it cuts travel time in half. Ayr is the closest example I could think of where the heavy trucks have the option to go around but you can drive through the town.”

Mr Van Blarcom said he believes that LNP and ALP candidates' commitment to flood proof Hamilton Plains are misdirected.

"It's a flood plain and I don't think spending that amount of money to flood proof it for the few days a year it floods will work,” he said.

"I'm all for making the Bruce Hwy safe in the spots it isn't but it's being used as an election ploy - if we get enough rain, the entire Bruce floods. There are other options like fixing Crofton Creek that would be more beneficial to communities and less expensive.”