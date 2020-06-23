The Collinsville Star printing press to return home

THE printing press that once printed Collinsville’s own paper, the Collinsville Star, is set to be returned to its original home.

Started by Victor Darwen in 1931, the Collinsville Star finished printing in 1957 and the printing press was moved to Bowen to assist the Bowen Independent with its commercial printing needs.

Now, as the Bowen Independent’s printed paper is winding up, Stephen Darwen has gifted the press to the Collinsville Historical Society.

With such a strong connection to the Collinsville community, Collinsville Historical Society volunteer Lorraine Fisher said they were glad to have the press back so they were able to share its history with the community and visitors.

Stephen Darwen with the old Collinsville Star printing press.

“Steve Darwen contacted all his family and they all agreed it should come back here, back where it came from,” she said.

“It’s part of our history so why put it somewhere else?”

Collinsville Historical Society treasurer Ray Wallace said there had been discussions about getting the press operational as a tourist attraction for visitors, however with a lack of “man-power”, it may not be viable.

“We’re not going to be able to get it operational,” he said.

“We don’t have the manpower to use it for printing anything, but apparently it’s still in very good condition.”

Mr Wallace said instead they would be keeping it in the downstairs section of the museum, alongside an old projector from Collinsville’s Pioneer Picture Palace cinema, built in 1923.

“With the weight of it, it’s got to go down there, straight in the door. We’ve got the old projector from Collinsville’s old theatre down there as well,” he said.

“It’s only a small room, we’re running out of space.”

The Collinsville Star was printed in Collinsville until 1957.

Collinsville Community Association service co-ordinator Heather Brown said the whole community should be thankful for the help and support of the Bowen Independent and Steve Darwen.

“Thank you to the Bowen Independent and Steve Darwen for his contribution to the community, he has been so awesome for us out here,” she said.

Ms Brown said they planned to line the walls with printed copies of the Collinsville Star and the Bowen Independent to document rich history and legacy the Darwen family have left in the communities of Bowen and Collinsville.