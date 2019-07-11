The colour Mackay drivers are obsessed with

Fleet Image Mackay apprentice Aaron Surian, 18, with a purple EB GT mockup Ford. The Ford's purple paint is the 15th most popular shade for cars in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region.

AFTER a career with Fleet Image Mackay painter Jim Stone said he had sprayed cars every "colour in the kaleidoscope”.

But, over the years, Mr Stone said he had seen a change in how car enthusiasts and rev heads painted their vehicles.

"Once upon a time people would change the colour of their cars,” he said.

But today, he said rev heads rarely radically changed their cars' colours. Instead they prefer to keep the original factory colours.

"If it's gold from the factory, they'll keep it gold,” he said.

For car aficionados, retaining the factory colours is a source of pride by saving the integrity of the classic look - while also retaining the car's resale value.

And for those who have kept some of the rarer factory paints, like a purple muscle car, the resale value could be in the millions, Mr Stone said.

"It's about keeping it how they were made. You can change the colour if you want, but you're going to diminish their value,” he said.

If they do decide to take the leap and change paints, Mr Stone said it was often for deeply personal reasons.

"Maybe it's something they've always thought about. It could be something they've wanted since they were kids,” he said.

"If they're going to keep it they're going to change it to the colour they want”.

Mr Stone said there was a rainbow of colours on the road, but Transport and Main Roads data shows one paint dominates the Greater Mackay region - white.

As of July 3 2019, two out of every five cars on Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac roads were white.

The next most popular car colour was silver, followed by blue, grey, red, black, green, gold, orange, and brown.

Spray painting and panel beating apprentice at Fleet Image Mackay Aaron Surian, 18, is one of 14,171 blue car drivers in the region.

The young rev-head said his shockwave blue BF Falcon was a "work in progress”.

While modern car owners tended to stick with the factory colours, Mr Stone said the most interesting hues could be found on the pre-1960s "hot rods”.

With factories mainly producing only green and black paints, Mr Stone said the classic car owners celebrated their vehicles with "crazy colours”.

"They're made for those pearl colours,” he said.

TMR data shows bright paints were all the craze for the 457 registered cars made before 1960.

Unlike the more standard colours of modern cars, the most popular colours for these classic rides were green, red, and blue.

Mackay Region's most popular car colours

1. White

2. Silver

3. Blue

4. Grey

5. Red

6. Black

7. Green

8. Gold

9. Orange

10. Brown

11. Yellow

12. Beige

13. Maroon

14. Bronze

15. Purple

16. Cream

17. Pink

18. Turquoise

19. Khaki

20. Mauve

21. Tan

22. Fawn