The countdown to 2020 is on

Saskia Hoey, 7, was celebrating New Year's Eve at the Sailing Club.

THE countdown to 2020 is well and truly under way with revellers from across the region making the most of the final hours of the decade.

Hundreds have flooded to Airlie Beach and are camped out for the best spot to view the fireworks or are making the most of the events dotted across town.

Lachlan, 7, Roisin, Ryan, Noah, 9, and Jacqui McCaffrey were enjoying the live music at Anchor Bar.

It was five-month-old Jack Blackburn's first New Year's Eve and he celebrated with Mum, Fran, and Dad, Dan from Airlie Beach.

The 8:30 fireworks will dazzle crowds on Airlie Beach Foreshore before the finale at midnight as we ring in the New Year.

Whitsunday Transit have special bus services to help you get to and from events safely throughout the night.

Proserpine to Airlie Beach- Mill Street bus stop: 8pm and 10pm ($5 adults, $3 children)

Airlie Beach to Proserpine (X-Base bus stop): 9:30pm and 1am ($5 adults, $3 children)

Flametree to Airlie Beach: 7:30pm and 9pm ($2 adults, $1 children)

Continuous service between Whitsunday Plaza and Airlie Cove between 7.30pm and 2.00am (adults $2, children $1)

Tropical Eco Resort and Shute Harbour available on request.

Dave and Michelle Lee from Sydney were kicking back at KC's

If you’re yet to make plans, here’s a list of celebrations still happening in Airlie Beach:

-Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Drought Relief Concert is raising money for the Rotary Bush Fire Relief Appeal and Rural Aid Drought Relief with live entertainment and food stalls. Entry is $10 for adults and free for children.

-Northerlies ‘Glitterati Parti’ kicks off from 8.30pm with a long list of performers playing throughout the evening and courtesy buses running in and out of town.

-Magnums will welcome the new year in style with the finale of ‘Magnitude’ headlined by electronic duo Slumberjack

Keep an eye out for our gallery of New Year’s Eve pictures out tomorrow.