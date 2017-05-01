The dancing shoes are coming on

The Latin Madness Crew Mario Vlasic, Jane Streeter, Angela Kay, Teodora Dale and Adrian Knight will dance their shoes off at the Whitsunday Latin Festival.

CYCLONE Debbie was never going to stand in the way of the Whitsunday Latin Festival going ahead.

In fact, this year it will attract the largest turnout in spite of the severe weather event, with over 80 tickets already sold.

While initially planned to take place at Cape Gloucester Resort, cyclone damage meant the event had to be moved to My Rainbow Bakery and Shingley Beach Resort.

Whitsunday Latin Festival chief organiser Jane Streeter said the new location was picture perfect.

"(We have) doubled the number of people coming from last year with 90% of tickets from people out of town either from Brisbane or interstate," she said.

"What we like about it is it has everyone together at one location with a beautiful beachfront.

"The space in My Rainbow Bakery is beautiful with 270 degree views across the Whitsundays."

The event, held between May 19-21, will consist of more than 20 dancing workshops.

There will be nine instructors, two DJs and a confidence coach available.

Dancers will also have the opportunity to enjoy beach dancing with percussion drummers, a circus theme group dinner and a sunset cruise.

Ms Streeter said the event was open to people of all dancing abilities.

"We welcome intermediate dancers and we want to make sure no-one is intimidated, a lot of Brisbane festivals can feel quite intimidating so it's good if you have just started Latin dancing," she said.

"Beginners are very welcome."

Describing Latin dancing as "therapeutic", Ms Streeter said the festival was all about living in the moment with the person you are dancing with.

Tickets are still on sale for Whitsunday residents, with day passes available from $59.

For more information visit www.whitlatinfestival.com