The Doctors Dr has beautiful baby girl

NEW BUB: Dr Jane De Keyser with her yet to be named baby girl.

THE doctor you all know and love from the Doctors Airlie Beach has welcomed a new addition to her world.

Dr Jane De Keyser delivered a three kilogram baby girl at the Proserpine Hospital two weeks ago and is elated by motherhood.

"I am loving every second of it,” she said.

The yet to be named girl is healthy and doing well.

Originally Dr De Keyser had planned to have her baby in Mackay but complications meant she made the switch to the public system in Proserpine.

She had nothing but praise for the Proserpine team.

The biological clock has been ticking for the popular GP and she was very grateful to become a mother later in life.

Making a decision to raise her daughter as a single parent Dr Jane had a good friend who "delivered the goods” and made the pregnancy possible.

"He happened to be smart and good looking and that is where she got her good looks from,” she said of her new daughter.

Dr Jane and bub will now set off on an east coast road trip to "change nappies with a view”.