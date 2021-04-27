The dream jobs in paradise nobody wants

A "CRUISY" dream job in the heart of the stunning Daintree rainforest is going begging.

It might seem outrageous, but the Daintree River Cruise Centre is struggling to find someone who is keen to spend their days floating along the picturesque waterway, surrounded by the world's oldest rainforest - all while getting paid for the pleasure.

The business's operations manager, Bonnie McClelland, said she was desperately seeking a boat captain/river guide and encouraged interested people with a coxswain boat licence to apply.

Despite advertising the job, which on paper reads like a career others would envy, she said applications had been thin on the ground.

"It is a bit of a difficult time," she said. "A lot of Daintree businesses are finding the same thing; there's very few applications coming through at the moment.

Daintree Ecolodge is advertising as far afield as New Zealand for staff. Picture: supplied

MORE NEWS

Parents of violent FNQ teen lashed by judge

Stowaway snake gives mum big fright

Revealed: FNQ's best bakery

"In the past we have had people excited to come here, but a lot of people are conflicted about whether they will stay in the industry and a lot are going looking for more stable work.

"Cairns has been bustling but not so much Daintree.

"Our school holiday period was the biggest number since pre-COVID but now we are looking at having to restrict our operating hours again, and it will continue like that until international tourists return."

Across the river at Ferntree Rainforest Lodge at Cape Tribulation, resort manager Lydia D'Ortun is advertising for a restaurant manager/receptionist and a housekeeping manager.

"All the businesses in Daintree are struggling to find people to come and work," she said.

"Life in Daintree is a bit different.

"It is not necessarily for everyone, and if you don't have a car it's difficult."

Daintree Ecolodge, just minutes from Daintree Village on the southern side of the river, is reportedly advertising as far afield as New Zealand to recruit a head chef and food and beverage attendant for its up-market restaurant Julaymba.

The Ecolodge is part of the Morris Group's Northern Escape Collection, which includes Orpheus Island Lodge and Mt Mulligan Lodge.

It points out in the job advertisement that the Ecolodge is close to other towns and that employees could live in Port Douglas or Mossman.

Originally published as The dream jobs in paradise nobody wants