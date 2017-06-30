22°
The Dunies pop into Airlie

Peter Carruthers | 30th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
CASTAWAY FESTIVAL: Dune Rats capped off their set with their hit song 'Dalai Lama Big Banana Marijuana.'
INDIE skate rockers the Dune Rats are on tour and making a stop at Airlie's favourite place to party.

The Brisbane three piece will play one last show at Magnums Hotel, which is the last stop in a regional tour over five states.

The pop-punk trio is riding a high after two of their songs made the 2016 Triple J Hottest 100 online listener's poll.

When Who's Scott Green? And Bulls**t came in at 34 and 33 respectively the lads certainly celebrated.

Coinciding with the tour the Brisbane lads have just dropped the video to the single, Braindead.

The video depicts the boys skating a mini ramp in the middle of a cannabis crop.

"Braindead started out in our mate Grudge's shed on the south coast in Mandurah,” the band members said.

"We jammed it at a few rehearsals then at all the sound-checks on tour with FIDLAR in the USA.

"That's where Dunies & Zac started shaping not only that song but the sound of the album.”

Dune Rats get stronger with every new track.

Do not dismiss these kids as just another garage band, there is some true talent hidden behind their stoner locks.

"It's hard for us to say what any track is about because we've always written songs that can be taken heaps of different ways,” they said.

"It all comes down to the person listening to it.”

The Dune Rats have been working on their own TV show which is expected to feature a bogan character called Daniel.

For slackers the Dune Rats really get in and get things done, but they do it in a classic, crass stoner Dune Rats kind of way.

Danny Beusaraus, BC Michaels and Brett Jansch aka the Dune Rats, are excited to end their national tour in the idyllic Whitsundays and to go out with a bang at Airlie's favourite place to party - Magnums Hotel.

LAST TOUR DATE

WHAT: Dune Rats

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Saturday, July 1

COST: $37 available through moshtix

Whitsunday Times

