The early bird catches the festival

Melbourne Gypsy dance band The Royal High Jinx are among several artists confirmed for the Wintermoon Festival in May.

THE second round of early bird tickets have gone on sale for the renowned local Wintermoon Festival.

Mark your calendar for the Labour Day long weekend, May 3-6, as the festival kicks off from 5pm.

The festival features a smorgasbord of music, dance, poetry, workshops, art, craft and so much more.

Colourful market stalls add to the Wintermoon atmosphere and festival-goers are well catered for with various food stalls, including the return of the crowd-favourite Hare Krishna caterers.

Exciting acts have been confirmed including Electrik Lemonade, The Fergies, The Royal Highjinx, Kallidad, The Round Mountain Girls and The Hillbilly Goats.

This year, the introduction of Chai House Concerts prior to Wintermoon 2019 will be a popular innovation.

Saturday house concerts are scheduled for March 23 and April 13, with dinner included and an overnight camping option available.

The Wintermoon Festival has featured artists from all over Australia and beyond for 23 years.

Several options are available including a day pass and glamping options.

Halfway between Proserpine and Mackay, the picturesque festival site at Cameron's Pocket is lush and green, bordered by St Helens Creek.

The early bird specials close on February 28 and bookings have come in thick and fast.

Head to the Wintermoon Festival website for booking details and regular updates.

FESTIVAL FUN:

When: May 3-6, from 5pm Friday night

Where: Cameron's Pocket, between Proserpine and Mackay

Tickets: Early bird specials from $25 (adult) and $10 (age 5 plus)