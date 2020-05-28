The family bonds that drive Storm’s gentle giant

Sunshine Coast’s gentle giant Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is ready and waiting for the NRL season to resume after a 68-day layoff. Photo: Brendon Thorne

RUGBY LEAGUE: From being chased around by his one-year-old daughter to being "put to work on the farm", lockdown has meant "invaluable" family time for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The Melbourne Storm sensation, who rose through the ranks at the Sunshine Coast Falcons, is tipped to be a future superstar, but is also refreshing proof that the glitz and glamour attached to the NRL isn't everything.

While the coronavirus pandemic put the NRL on pause for two months, Fa'asuamaleaui and partner Jordan and daughter Alina returned to the family farm in Gympie.

There, his parents Di and Fereti put him to work.

"It was good to be a farm boy again, very humbling. A lot of cutting grass and plodding around after dad," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"They were so happy to see us and spend time with Alina. She is starting to run around now so it was good fun.

"Lockdown has been great for family time but I am excited to get into football again."

Proud mum Di said both her boys, including his brother Isaac, had their work cut out.

"Oh we made them do all the work we didn't want to do," she said.

"Cleaning up wood piles, mowing the lawns, everything. We really brought them back to their humble beginnings."

Falcon's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui carts the ball up. Photo: Warren Lynam.

She said the brothers turned the backyard into an "adventure playground" in bid to keep fitness up, from basketball, tennis, volleyball and cricket.

Upon return to Storm HQ, Fa'asuamaleaui scored a personal best yo yo test time which his mum puts down to the family time.

"He was so relaxed being here. Family is everything to Tino," she said.

"He is the best dad. He participates in everything and is always helping out his partner and playing with Alina.

"Tino is so down to earth, it's all about family."

It was family, not the price tag, why Fa'asuamaleaui signed a multimillion-dollar deal to join the Gold Coast Titans next year.

"Personally, I want to make the boys proud first and just play good, hard football," he said.

"Origin has always been a goal of course. But first I just want to cement myself in the 17 and stay in first grade.

"Craig's (Bellamy) says my main thing is to work on defence. Really making sure I am making my tackles, and have my completion and ball control knuckled down."

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in action during the Origin under 18's. Photo: Adam Head

Fellow Stormer Tui Kamikamica, who too came through the Falcon's system, said Fa'asuamaleaui will soon be a "superstar" of the game.

Kamikamica has been watching the Fa'asuamaleaui since under-16s level.

"We all know what he can do," Kamikamica said.

"He's a big boy, so strong. You see the energy he brings coming off the bench.

"There's so much improvement left in him. He is always asking questions and wants to finish this season on a high.

"He just needs to work on his defence a bit and he will be a superstar."

Di said her children were always destined for the sporting arena.

"They wanted to do bull riding at the show, then motocross, but I said no to that. Then golf, then little athletics, then finally footy," she laughed.

"Tino started in under-9s at the Gympie Devils and just went on from there. He just got better and better."

But if there was one change Di could make in her son, it's the bleach blonde hair.

"It's friggen disgusting isn't it."