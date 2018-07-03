‘Lizard Man’ victim’s mum wants answers

Shelsea Schilling and Bronson Ellery. Ms Schilling’s mother is calling for an inquest to be held into her death.

THE mother of a Gold Coast woman slain by a killer known as "Lizard Man" is begging the Queensland coroner to hold an inquest into her daughter's death.

Shelsea Schilling, 20, was beaten to death by her boyfriend Bronson Ellery - who was dubbed Lizard Man because his extensive tattoos, especially around his face, didn't make him look human.

Former bikie Ellery, 24, took his own life soon after he killed Ms Schilling inside his Gold Coast apartment in November 2016.

But since then, her family has been haunted by her brutal death, and want questions around her final hours answered.

That includes how she got to be at the unit and what other people who were there when she was killed did while she was being attacked.

Her mother Bonnie Mobbs wrote to the Queensland coroner late last year and asked for an inquest to be opened.

Her letter, which was published this week in the Gold Coast Bulletin, illustrated the painful struggle the family have endured.

"Why is it a criminal offence to leave the scene of a car accident, but it's not a crime to leave the scene of a murder," she asked the coroner, and went on to say her daughter wasn't treated with any respect or dignity by the people in the unit.

"[They] disregarded Shelsea as a human being."

The not knowing was devastating the family, and they called for further investigation.

"(We) are asking for an inquest to be held into Shelsea's murder...There are too many unanswered questions and unexplained whys."

"We are emotionally and physically devastated by what has happened to our beautiful, precious daughter Shelsea.

"Our family life has been impacted considerably by the pain and grief for the loss of our daughter Shelsea, this has had detrimental psychological impacts to Shelsea's younger sister and best friend."

Ms Mobbs has shared her ongoing struggle through heartfelt posts on Facebook.

"Every minute of every day we think of you missing your hugs and love and miss your beautiful smile and laugh absolutely everything about you. Your creativity kindness and warm humour. So beautiful inside and out.

"Words can't describe the love we will always have for you and the pain of loss will be there, but the memories will last forever as no one can take that away."

She said she would always be proud and blessed to have been her mother.

The Queensland Coroner's Court has not made a decision on whether to hold an inquest.