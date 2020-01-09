Menu
The eerie scene confronting Brigid Malady and her family as they were evacuated from their caravan park, in Eden, on New Year's Eve amid bushfires.
‘The firies came through and said we want you all out’

Deborah Friend
Leanne Abernethy
and
9th Jan 2020 12:43 PM
A FAMILY holiday took an unexpected turn when they found themselves caught up in the NSW bushfire crisis.

Whitsunday resident Brigid Malady was holidaying with her family, at Eden, on the far south coast of NSW, when they were told to evacuate their caravan park on New Year’s Eve.

“It was really overwhelming and unnerving but we got out safely before the real danger hit,” she said.

“We were sitting there waiting for the unknown. Some kids in the park were crying. We had been told to evacuate to the beach if the fire came close.

“Then the firies came through and said we want you all out.”

They spent the night in the town – about 10km away.

“It was a bit surreal,” Brigid said.

“We went back to the park the next day.”

But the following day (January 2) all tourists were given the order to leave the area, so the family headed to Canberra.

Ms Malady’s father, brothers and other family members, from Victoria, also headed to Canberra – even though it was the opposite direction to their home – as the Princes Highway to the south was cut and they couldn’t get to Victoria.

“We travelled through thick smoke haze – the visibility was poor and the road was busy,” Ms Malady said.

“We got to Canberra and people were wearing masks. Some shops were closed because there was so much smoke in the air. It was like a ghost town.”

By the weekend, Ms Malady and her family were safely in northern NSW and on their way back to the Whitsundays, but then heard reports that the fires were now a direct threat to Eden.

“We know a lot of people there because we have been visiting for years. It’s a great community and we were worried about friends, as the fire was heading straight for the town on Saturday night.

“It was hard to believe it was happening.

“Some people who live south of Eden around Kiah have lost their homes and it is heart breaking.

“I am pleased we got out when we did but for the people who live there, it was obviously horrific.

“Our hearts go out to them.”

bushfires evacuations family holiday new years eve nsw
