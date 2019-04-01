The future of BIG W in the Whitsundays

CLOSING: Retail giant Woolworths has announced it will be closing 30 Big W stores from its national network over the next three years.

MYSTERY surrounds the future of the Big W store in Cannonvale.

Retail giant Woolworths announced on Monday it would be closing 30 stores from its national Big W network over the next three years after a review revealed the discount department chain is struggling to turn a profit.

A Woolworths Group spokesperson said details of store closure locations would not be released at present, due to ongoing discussions with landlords, but Big W stores "will continue to trade as normal” for the time being.

"The majority of our store network is set to remain open and we're committed to doing the right thing for our team in impacted stores,” the spokesperson said.

If they were to close the doors of the Whitsunday region's largest department store, the next closest would be Target in Bowen or Kmart in Mackay.

The Whitsunday Times understands the Cannonvale Big W store at Whitsunday Shopping Plaza is leased until 2026, and the store is profitable; factors that are sure to play in its favour.

Whitsunday Shopping Plaza's owners Vicinity Centres have been contacted for comment.