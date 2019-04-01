Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSING: Retail giant Woolworths has announced it will be closing 30 Big W stores from its national network over the next three years.
CLOSING: Retail giant Woolworths has announced it will be closing 30 Big W stores from its national network over the next three years. Rob Williams
Business

The future of BIG W in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
by
1st Apr 2019 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the future of the Big W store in Cannonvale.

Retail giant Woolworths announced on Monday it would be closing 30 stores from its national Big W network over the next three years after a review revealed the discount department chain is struggling to turn a profit.

A Woolworths Group spokesperson said details of store closure locations would not be released at present, due to ongoing discussions with landlords, but Big W stores "will continue to trade as normal” for the time being.

"The majority of our store network is set to remain open and we're committed to doing the right thing for our team in impacted stores,” the spokesperson said.

If they were to close the doors of the Whitsunday region's largest department store, the next closest would be Target in Bowen or Kmart in Mackay.

The Whitsunday Times understands the Cannonvale Big W store at Whitsunday Shopping Plaza is leased until 2026, and the store is profitable; factors that are sure to play in its favour.

Whitsunday Shopping Plaza's owners Vicinity Centres have been contacted for comment.

big w closing stores whitsundays business whitsundays plaza woolworths group
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man caught drink-driving while going to friend's aid

    premium_icon Man caught drink-driving while going to friend's aid

    Crime 'As a young man, his thought was to find his friend. He did not think to contact police.'

    LEGS ELEVEN: Jobs available in the Whitsundays region

    LEGS ELEVEN: Jobs available in the Whitsundays region

    News Are you thinking about finding a new job?

    The Whitsunday health session that could save lives

    The Whitsunday health session that could save lives

    News Providing appropriate first aid is critical to survival

    Woman attacks car after friend 'fools around' with partner

    premium_icon Woman attacks car after friend 'fools around' with partner

    Crime Bonnet scratched, numberplates stolen in case of mistaken identity.