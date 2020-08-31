Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

The Ghan back on track after five month COVID absence

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A HUNDRED passengers hopped aboard The Ghan for the train's grand return to the Territory after a five month-long absence due to COVID-19.

The Ghan hasn't operated since March due to border closures and Sunday marked an end to the longest break in operations in the trains's 91-year history.

MORE TOURISM NEWS

Planned return of the Ghan good news for NT tourism

The NT's tourism sector has revealed it is 'feeling the impact' of WA and Tasmania's border closures

New NT Tourism campaign features NT News masthead

The Ghan left the Adelaide terminal at midday, stopping at Manguri, Alice Springs and Katherine before arriving in Darwin later this week.

 

The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.
The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.

 

A Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions spokesman said strict measures are still in place including temperature checks, scheduled meal times and limited access to communal areas.

"We've scaled things down a little bit to help our guests JourneySafe with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

"We have almost 100 guests across 21 carriages."

Originally published as The Ghan's is back on track today after five month COVID absence

More Stories

Show More
northern territory rail the ghan travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One document to dictate future of Airlie’s parking debate

        Premium Content One document to dictate future of Airlie’s parking debate

        Council News Free parking at the lagoon ends today but residents can rest assured all hope for more spaces is not lost.

        How 4 pieces of land divided council and sparked outrage

        Premium Content How 4 pieces of land divided council and sparked outrage

        Community LONG READ: The widening of a road could be the first domino to fall before a...

        Drunk woman rifles through cars outside Collinsville Motel

        Premium Content Drunk woman rifles through cars outside Collinsville Motel

        Crime She swiped a speaker and other goods after rummaging through the unlocked...