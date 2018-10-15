Australia’s new $150k monster HSV Chevrolet Silverado

CHEVROLET'S extra large truck has been confirmed for Australia.

The heavy-duty rig is being imported by HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) and converted to right-hand drive.

The five-seat dual-cab Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ is priced from $147,990 (before on-road costs) which catapults the extra large utility into the luxury car stratosphere. In the US a similarly equipped model would cost about $US70,000 ($98,290).

The 3500 joins the growing number of full-sized American-style pick-up trucks being sold in Australia. HSV already has the smaller Silverado 2500 in dealerships and importer Ateco has been selling the RAM 2500 and 3500 locally for more than a year.

The slightly smaller Silverado 2500 ranges in price from $114,990-$139,990 depending on specification. The Ram commands a similarly imposing figure.

The slightly smaller Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Picture: Joshua Dowling.

The main drawcard of the expensive Silverado 3500 is the engine and its load lugging ability.

Power comes from a giant 6.6-litre Duramax turbocharged diesel V8 engine (332kW/1234Nm) which is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that power all wheels.

That impressive amount of grunt translates to a payload of more than two tonnes and a max towing capacity of nine tonnes - this is on top of the vehicle's 3.7 tonne kerb weight. Weight isn't the only eye-opening dimension: the 3500 measures more than 6.5 metres long and just less than 2.5 metres wide which is a metre longer than a Ford Ranger and more than half a metre wider.

READ: HSV converted Chevrolet Silverado 2500 reviewed

But the 3500's most truck like is the four rear wheels - two on each side - that help accommodate the extra weight and increased lugging capacity separates it from the competition.

The 3500 mirrors the 2500 in specification which is highlighted by Apple CarPlay and Android, seven-speaker Bose stereo, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel and an eight-inch infotainment screen with navigation.

Safety kit includes forward collision alert, lane departure warning and thankfully front and rear park assist with a reversing camera.

Conversion work on the 3500 will start at HSV's Victorian factory this month.