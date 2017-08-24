The gift that keeps on growing a love for reading

BOOKS are an endless source of learning and entertainment - so when TC Debbie damaged 1000 children's and young adult books at the Cannonvale Library, Rotary District 9550 stepped up.

More than 50 books were presented to representatives of the Whitsunday Regional Council on Monday night by Rotary Club of Airlie Beach president David Paddon and Rotary District 9550 Governor Robert Tardiani.

With the promise of more to come to replace those which could not be mended or replaced by insurance.

After Mr Tardinani and his wife, Sue, heard about the books, while visiting the Whitsundays earlier in the year, they challenged every Rotarian in their district to donate two books.

Since July, the pair arranged a list of suggested books, or clubs are able to make a monetary donation for stickers to be placed in the books to acknowledge the donor clubs.

Some of the books presented included donations from members of the Rotary Club of Cairns North; a Rotarian from New York State, as well as donations from individual members of the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach.

Rotary District 9550 consists of 44 Rotary clubs, extending from the Whitsundays in the south, north to Thursday Island, across to Mt Isa in Queensland; Tennant Creek, Katherine and Darwin in the Northern Territory; and Timor Leste.