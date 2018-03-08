Menu
The great teddy bear mystery solved

Harbour Master Brad Teys found three stuffed bears in Shute Harbour across three days.
Jessica Lamb
by

THE answer to the cuddly teddy bear mystery which gripped the Whitsundays last week has been found and rumours finally laid to rest.

Shute Harbour harbour master Brad Teys fished three teddy bears from the sea in three days which sparked an online frenzy last week, which included a triple homicide conspiracy involving Goldilocks.

However the truth is, as Shute Harbour resident Noel Elliot explained this afternoon, the bears came from a cyclone damaged yacht he had purchased and was cleaning up.

"I found the bears in the yacht and thought they were too nice to throw away so I sat all three of them on the rocks overlooking Shute Harbour boat ramp with their little hats on,” he said.

"They must have been there for a week and a half before the high tide got them and they washed up afterwards.

"I thought they looked cute.”

The Whitsunday Times understands Goldilocks has since come out of hiding and is continuing her peaceful porridge business.

Whitsunday Times

