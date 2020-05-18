The international porn star who calls Townsville home

Townsville resident Savannah Bond has quickly become a sensation in the porn industry.

She's an international superstar in the adult industry with a massive social media footprint to boot.

But Savannah Bond is more than meets the eye. A methodical thinker who knows what she wants, the Townsville resident isn't afraid of her ambitions.

The former pharmacy assistant grew up in Melbourne but now calls North Queensland home after relocating two years ago.

"I've found Townsville relaxing after living in Melbourne and Sydney," Ms Bond said.

"I like the slower pace. I enjoy going to The Strand and I love how tropical it is up here."

Before she hit the internet and earned a cult following, Ms Bond was a dancer in clubs.

"I've always been extroverted, I love performing and entertaining people," she said.

"I loved exotic dancing because it's evolved me into making my decision to want to permanently stay in the sex industry but in a role that gave me career longevity.

"I started educating myself on the sex industry. I was reading a lot of books - memoirs of girls in the adult industry and felt a strong calling as well as a growing passion for sex worker advocacy.

"Angela White a fellow Australian; she's one of my inspirations and also from Melbourne. She's become one of the most successful porn stars of all time."

Ms Bond knew heading into the world of adult entertainment would impact her for the rest of her life.

She confided in her mum that she was planning a career change.

"I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision because you're going to be branded with it forever," she said.

"She was somewhat concerned, however after educating her on how ethical and rewarding the job can be she slowly became more comfortable, it was a slow burn.

"My father found out a little later on and initially was similarly concerned but it's not since been an issue.

"My relationship with both my parents is really good, they are both supportive of me."

While her parents support her new role, which she began in February last year, other family members didn't take to the news as well.

"My brother judged me the hardest, he actually doesn't speak to me anymore," Ms Bond said.

"He's eight years older than me and has a family.

"We were close before we stopped talking over this."

The 29-year-old is currently in a relationship with a member of the Australian Defence Force.

She said they'd been together for five years and he was supportive of her on-screen work.

"Our relationship is not traditionally monogamous, it's progressive," she said.

"Happiness comes from openness and communication and I believe that's been the success to our relationship's longevity."

Ms Bond said there was a large stigma attached to the porn industry and was out to quash them.

She said drugs, partying and sexism weren't part of the porn scene and claimed it's "consensual, ethical and professional like any other job".

"My expectations were beyond met in my 40 experiences on set," she said.

"The perception of sex work as a valid and socially acceptable career choice still has a long way to go, (but) it's pleasing to see that it's becoming somewhat more accepted, as it should.

"Sex and sexual pleasure is a natural part of life, and no one should be ashamed of the human body."

Ms Bond films all of her professional work overseas, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been unable to fly abroad for some time.

She can earn anywhere between $1200-$3000 for a scene, depending on what was involved and who it was with.

As a result of the coronavirus Ms Bond said she had turned her focus to online work, including her OnlyFans account, a platform where she is in the top 0.29 per cent of creators.

"I didn't make much in my first year, but it's rapidly increased because of my work in porn," she said.

"I spend about four hours a day on it, it's just like an administration job."

While she is kept grounded for the time being, Ms Bond has plans to relocate to Los Angeles in 2021 to take her career to the next level.

As for further into the future, Ms Bond said she could possibly direct adult films or mentor the newer generation once retiring.

"Being in LA I found it to be freer in comparison to Australia, noting a lot of people in the arts industry which I see my job as form of art as well," she said.

"I don't think about retiring from adult films as I am focused on enjoying my journey.

"However I do see myself forever in the adult industry in one way or another, whether it be directing or mentoring and am grateful that the advent of online monetisation from self-created content has enabled me to have a body of work that is wholly mine; which I can use forever to support myself financially."

