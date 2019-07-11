The Isaac roads council will invest in

THE Isaac region's extensive road network will receive an extensive facelift with more than $27 million allocated towards improvements.

The Isaac Regional Council road budget makes up more than half its investment into capital works.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council's focus on fundamentals for the 2019-2020 budget means a focus on the safety and quality of roads.

"Our road maintenance and infrastructure are a core service which have a huge impact on safety, travel time, flood access, freight and business in our region,” she said.

"Our recent budgets have been bolstered by millions in infrastructure restoration funding provided under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, a joint initiative of the Commonwealth and Queensland governments.”

The NDRRA works in Isaac were completed in May.

Road works at a glance