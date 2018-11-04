The ‘one in a billion’ home of the future

'Dome house' which is finished with ROCKCOTE render.

WELCOME to the future.

While it may look like something straight from The Jetsons, it's not an artist's impression. This house is right here, right now and was doable thanks to a Sunshine Coast-based national company's product and their highly trained tradespeople.

The products used included Rockcote’s cement, polymer-modified powder blend render externally, and water-based, acrylic compound render inside.

Rockcote, based in Yandina, worked in conjunction with renderers and fully qualified Rockcote master artisans Render X's Matt Jamieson and Gold Coast Render Technologies' Chris Porpep.

Rockcote director Chris Cameron said it was one of the most innovative and exciting projects their product had been used on.

"As you can see the quality of the products used and the external and internal finishes of the job have been absolutely critical to the success of the final product," Ms Cameron said.

"Rendering took nearly 12 months and Rockcote render was used on all surfaces outside and inside the house with the exception of one timber clad room.

"The home's organic curves required a seamless, continuous render finish.

"This is unlike 'standard' homes where corners of room provide 'stop points' for render to finish.

"The incredible architecture and curved surfaces presented major challenges for the renderers which required creative thinking and innovative solutions for application - for instance, renderers used abseiling techniques for application and non-standard tools and trowels to complete the job."

GCB Constructions director Trent Clark was tasked with what he said was a "one in a billion" project in late 2016, with construction started in early 2017 with completion in August this year.

"The formwork for the off-form concrete structure required GCB to engage specialised Movie World staff to produce a model for the foam egg-shaped formwork to be shotcrete," Mr Clark said.

"Being majority design and construct, this extremely unique and challenging project required an intensive collaboration to rationalise the delivery methodology and buildability due to its 'out of the box' vision by our client."

The private residence at 3-5 Tweed Tce, Tweed Heads, which has three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, is made up of two 'pods'.

The living, kitchen and barbecue zones are in one pod, the sleeping areas in the other pod and downstairs is an exterior 'moon' shower.