The key to success

AS THE saying goes: "behind every good man there's an even better woman".

But Sharon Smallwood has her own take on that theme.

Sharon believes that behind every successful woman in business is a team of colleagues, family and friends.

"And as the editor of two weekly newspapers as well as being a wife and mum, no-one knows that more than I do," she said.

Sharon wasn't always in the publishing game, beginning her career in the film, television and theatre industries back in the UK.

It was after travelling to far-flung corners of the world on the American hit show Survivor and sailing the high seas with her husband-to-be Julian Smallwood, that Sharon became a freelance photojournalist, which eventually led her to where she is today.

"I worked very hard for a number of years to make a name for myself in print and of course then online," Sharon said.

"And I'll never stop working hard. "I believe if a job's worth doing it's worth doing right and I have very high standards - for myself and my team."

It was not long after coming to the Whitsundays that Sharon joined the then independently owned Whitsunday Coast Guardian in Proserpine.

In 2011 she became the senior journalist at the Whitsunday Times and it was after the two publications had come under the same ownership that in 2015, she became the editor of both.

"I love what I do but I honestly couldn't do it without the support of my great team, my family and friends and our dedicated readership," Sharon said.

"We've got some wonderful people in this community and it's them I do it for when the going gets tough.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.