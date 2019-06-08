The knitwear looks on-trend for winter 2019

Grandmas have got it right - knitwear is the winter warmer everybody needs.

"One of my favourite things about the cooler months is being able to pull out my cosy knits,” The Iconic head of style Nicole Adolphe says.

There are two items that return to Nicole's wardrobe without fail every year - a snug layering essential and a big, comfy jumper.

"Two staples that I cannot wait to wear are a trusty turtleneck and an oversized knit, perfect for days you want comfort, warmth and style,” she says.

"I love a turtleneck for an easy way to extend my summer wardrobe into winter. Layer under a slip dress or wear to coldproof summer staples.

"The oversized knit comes out as soon as the weather makes a cooler turn, making a star appearance over jeans or on top of a long dress. It's an effortless way to give your outfit an instant touch of effortless chic, while keeping you feeling warm and cosy.”

Nicole says a modern piece with a statement neck and sleeves is very on-trend at the moment, while in-season colours range from neutrals to rainbow.

"The ideal knit for winter 2019 is oversized and features a roll neck with blousey sleeves, as seen across the runways at international fashion weeks,” she says.

"The colours to invest in include neutral shades of biscuit, mustard and khaki, to bright neon pink hues and bold stripes.”

If you're looking to cosy up your cupboard with knitwear, Nicole says spending a little extra money on finer materials will pay off in the long run.

"Quality yarns such as wool and cashmere are not only warmer, but they will also last the distance,” Nicole says. "I recommend investing in winter knits in neutral shades to provide wear season after season.”

Nicole says relaxed knitwear can be teamed with plenty of outfits depending on whether you want to dress it up or down.

"For easy weekend styling, layer a long boyfriend cardigan over a chunky roll-neck jumper and partner with denim and knee-high or ankle boots,” she says.

"For an easy way to freshen a knitwear look, style it tucked in with high-waisted pants, or pair with a belt or paper bag style pants for a more feminine take on the knitwear trend.

"For a more polished look, I recommend pairing a crew-neck jumper over a button shirt, teamed with fitted or wide-leg pants.”