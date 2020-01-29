Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vale Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Vale Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Opinion

The Kobe Bryant quote we all need to remember

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE world will go on reeling from the news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash for a long time to come.

'Like losing Steve Irwin': Kobe's death sends shockwaves

Thousands of fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of La Live across from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter cras
Thousands of fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of La Live across from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter cras

The reasons are obvious. Nothing hasn't been said about his on-court genius over a remarkable 20-year career in the NBA.

His play was dazzling, but it was his ferocious competitiveness that, as his legendary Lakers coach Phil Jackson put it, made him "a chosen one".

And then there's the unfathomable circumstances of the crash. The senseless tragedy of nine people, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter GiGi and two of her teammates, losing their lives that way.

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) kisses his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) kisses his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Regardless of how it reverberated with you, I think it's safe to say you'll never forget where you were and what you were doing when you heard Kobe Bryant had died.

But he was much more than a basketballer who happened to be one of the greatest of all time.

Of all the tributes, memorials and tears shed for a father and daughter truly gone too soon, a small clip from an old Kobe interview resonated with me the most.

"Have a good time. Enjoy life. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving, you have to keep going."

That message is Kobe Bryant's legacy, and that's why he'll be remembered for much more than five NBA championships and the "mamba mentality".

Life is too short. It sounds cliche but that's because it's true. We truly could be gone at any moment. Appreciate life, those you love and love you back. You just never know.

Kimberly Arellano and Abigail Tendrio pause in front of a mural put up of Kobe Bryant and his daughter along Pickford Street in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (David Crane/The Or
Kimberly Arellano and Abigail Tendrio pause in front of a mural put up of Kobe Bryant and his daughter along Pickford Street in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (David Crane/The Or

More Stories

Show More
basketball death of kobe bryant gianna bryant gympie news kobe bryant los angeles lakers nba
Gympie Times

Just In

    $45m up for grabs this week

    $45m up for grabs this week
    • 29th Jan 2020 8:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        premium_icon Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        News Jeni Borellini has be awarded for much more than her famous sausage rolls.

        Airlie man gives glimpse inside Chinese New Year with family

        premium_icon Airlie man gives glimpse inside Chinese New Year with family

        News Traditional dinners and decorations on show for important date.

        Cannonvale State School welcomes 10 new teachers

        premium_icon Cannonvale State School welcomes 10 new teachers

        News An exciting year lies ahead for Cannonvale State School, which has welcomed 10 new...

        Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        premium_icon Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        Crime ‘I’ve never seen a kangaroo actually chase a car, but apparently in some...