The life-threatening condition dog owners need to know about

GERMAN Shepherd Benz is lucky to be alive after a life-threatening condition nearly bested him while owners Anne and Des Smith were out having Valentine's Day dinner.

Mr and Mrs Smith found Benz, 7, hunched over with a hard, bloated stomach, later diagnosed as twisted bowel, a condition in which the intestine becomes twisted, blocking food and liquid and even cutting off blood circulation.

Within 15 minutes, they were en route to Proserpine Veterinary Clinic where two vets and a veterinary nurse were on standby to perform major surgery.

Mrs Smith said she was "a mess”, afraid her beloved pet wouldn't make it.

"He (Benz) is family. So there was a lot of shock. We go out for dinner with two healthy dogs when we leave, then one is facing a life-threatening situation when we got back,” she said.

Once at the clinic, Benz was put on a drip, his stomach decompressed, the torsion corrected and his spleen removed.

The procedure took 3.5 hours.

Owner and chief vet Faye McPherson said it was a "genuine medical emergency” since the surgery only has a 30-40 per cent survival rate.

"It's just the way they (big dogs) are built. They can play and it (the intestine) can just flip, then the spleen gets engorged and the whole thing becomes way worse,” she said.

"Even emergency centres don't have a good success rate on this particular surgery because the blood supply is cut off, so the compromised tissue becomes toxic or it can die.”

Benz spent one day and two nights at the clinic and returned home on several antibiotics including gastric protectors and opioid pain relief.

He had his stitches removed last Friday and Mrs Smith said he has recovered well.

But she has changed the way she feeds Benz, and his fellow German Shepherd Mercedes, 9, to reduce further risks and encouraged all dog owners to do the same.

"In the past, I let them dictate their feeding time. Now I'm splitting their meals in the morning and evening, rather than just evening,” Mrs Smith said.

"You beat yourself up because you didn't know.”

Ms McPherson warned big dog owners to be aware of the signs and symptoms of twisted bowel, including a drum-like stomach and frothy vomit.

"We get maybe four (cases of twisted bowel) a year. Great Danes are very prone to it, they're probably the highest risk,” she said.

"A factor in Benz' outcome was that we had two vets - the extra set of hands made a big difference.

"Every ten minutes is crucial.”