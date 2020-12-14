The Mackay critters leaving UK celebs ‘scarred for life’

Bredl Wildlife Park's Daniel Bredl in front of the Bloomsbury property's wetlands Picture: Heidi Petith

Bredl Wildlife Park's Daniel Bredl in front of the Bloomsbury property's wetlands Picture: Heidi Petith

THE co-host of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here almost quit her post on the United Kingsom show because of a little insect shipped from the Mackay region.

A green ant that bit Holly Willoughby was harvested by Daniel Bredl and the team at Bredl Wild Park in Bloomsbury, about an hour’s drive north of Mackay.

“We drive around until we find nests,” Mr Bredl said.

“Green ants are just in trees, everywhere.

“We just put them in the buckets and they usually go down with Fastway Couriers.”

“It’s not the nicest job in the world.”

The man-made wetlands at the Bredl Wildlife Park at Bloomsbury. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mr Bredl said the ants were used for the UK and German versions of the show filmed down under.

“They make (the celebrities) get those tokens out of green ants nests and things like that and they get bitten and it makes it hard,” he said.

Bredl Wildlife Park's Daniel Bredl. Picture: Heidi Petith

While being bitten by a green ant is a rite of passage growing up in Australia, with the braver of us having snacked on their bums as bush tucker, UK celebrities were not hardened in the same way.

UK girl band member Vanessa White told entertainment publication Digital Spy she was “scarred for life” after the critters sent her into “shocking, burning pain”.

Crocodile expert Rob Bredl in a scene from the 1995 TV wildlife show Barefoot Bushman: Kissing Crocodiles. Picture: Contributed

Mr Bredl said their unusual supply contract began after his uncle, Rob Bredl — aka ‘The Barefoot Bushman’ also known as ‘the original crocodile man’ — became popular in the UK for his Killer Instinct series in the 2000s.

He said his English friend thought Rob was a hero and so he became part of the show.

“They (brought) the celebs in (to Australia) and as part of the show, Robbie was welcoming them in to the camp,” Mr Bredl said.

Rob Bredl, aka 'The Barefoot Bushman'. Picture: Contributed

“I think he may have mentioned to them, for the trials, we can supply green ants.

“I think originally they wanted crocodiles.”

