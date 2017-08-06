The Magic Mile was a runner's run

The Magic Mile got off to a running start.

COMPETITORS from as far as the Netherlands came to run in the "hotly contested” Magic Mile Race at the Reef Festival.

Up to 50 competitors ran across three divisions including the Junior (Mini Mile), female race and the men's contest.

Kids as young as three and as old as 11 competed in the 400m Mini Mile with Liam Steen being the first to cross the finish line.

The female race was also hotly contested with avid runner Cathy defeating the recently crowned winner of the Cruise Whitsundays marathon Deb Mayne.

James Carman took out the men's Magic Mile race and won a 10,000 foot sky dive experience with Airlie Beach Skydiving.

Whitsunday Running Club member and MC for the Magic Mile Tim Oberg said there was a diversity of runners taking part in the event.

"There was a mixture of triathlon (members), running club members, members of the community and a father and two sons from the Netherlands who flew in specifically for the Magic Mile race,” he said.

"It was a runner's run and everyone had an enjoyable time.”

Mr Oberg used his mc role to create a lively atmosphere for the running event, interviewing runners on the field to receive comical responses such as: "I'm dying”.

Spectators were also encouraged to throw their support behind all competitors.

Mr Oberg said while 2017 marked the first year of the Magic Mile, he hoped organisers would give it the thumbs up for next year.