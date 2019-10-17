The mine jobs on offer with no mining experience needed

JOBS: Anglo American and One Key Resources have partnered to offer “new to industry” employment at Grasstree mine at Middlemount.

IN A rare opportunity, mining giant Anglo American and One Key Resources have partnered to offer “new to industry” employment at Grasstree mine at Middlemount.

They are recruiting for new to mining roles, including trade specific roles.

This includes, but is not limited to, those who have recently completed a trade-based apprenticeship and would like to have a career in mining.

Applications from local residents would be highly regarded, Anglo said.

Successful candidates must have one or more of the following:

An excellent work ethic

Previous experience in construction/trades. Recently completed trade-based apprenticeships highly regarded

Exposure to working with or around machinery or in a farming environment

Demonstrate a strong understanding of safety in the workplace

Ability to work as a part of a cohesive team

Ability to pass a Coal Board Medical

Ability to provide/pass Underground STD11

Proof of Australian working entitlement (eg birth certificate, passport or citizenship certificate)

Click here to apply.

Young indigenous jobseekers are also being invited to register their interest as part of a new two-year partnership between the Johnathan Thurston Academy and Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining.

JOBS: Former North Queensland Cowboys player Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Matt Taylor.

Under the partnership, indigenous youth aged 16 to 25 will be able to access education and employment opportunities at four of Evolution’s regional operations — Mt Carlton and Cracow in Queensland, Cowal in NSW and Mungari in WA — through the academy’s website.

The targeted training and support available includes writing job applications, compiling a resume and having the confidence to attend and succeed in a job interview.

Mr Thurston said the partnership had the potential to meaningfully change lives.

“This partnership has been designed to allow young people in regional communities to get a leg up not just through training and employment, but even through the confidence-building which comes with that,” he said.

To register interest to be part of the program, visit here.