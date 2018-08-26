Seven most shocking radio moments from 2018

A CONFESSION about cocaine addiction, stars bagging out their own co-hosts and a joke so offensive it resulted in immediate dismissal ... it's been a wild year in radio.

Earlier today, the finalists for the 30th annual Australian Commercial Radio Awards were announced ahead of the October 20 ceremony in Melbourne.

You can check out the full list of nominees below, but in the meantime, let's look back at the seven most headline-worthy moments that have happened on-air so far in 2018.

KYLE COMES CLEAN ABOUT COCAINE ADDICTION

In a bombshell confession, KIIS FM star Kyle Sandilands this week admitted that he was a cocaine addict for a number of years in the late 2000s.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he said on-air.

"The divorce had happened and life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work.

"I didn't care if I lived or died. Isn't that weird?" he added.

EM RUSCIANO'S REVEALING PODCAST

Em Rusciano shocked the industry with her raw honesty in a podcast with Wil Anderson in May.

The 2Day FM star, who hosts a breakfast show with Grant Denyer and Ed Kavalee, admitted to the comedian that she's not well suited to the breakfast timeslot.

"I don't want to be part of the numbing and dumbing of society," she said. "I think that's going on enough. And sometimes I struggle with the idea of some of the things we do - it's so frivolous and unnecessary and flippant."

Rusciano was also brutally honest about what it was like breing handed two co-hosts after Harley Breen walked out on the show at the end of 2017.

"And I, all of a sudden, got two co-hosts that I'd never really met or spoken to, and then I'm expected to have this instant chemistry with. And it was just hectic. And it was The Em Rusciano Radio Show. It was my show, and all of a sudden Ed's anchoring, the show's called The 2Day FM Breakfast Show, like I took all these big ego hits."

WIL ANDERSON MOCKS HIS OWN SHOW

The popular comedian hosts Triple M's Hot Breakfast in Melbourne with Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy. And his co-hosts asked him to "please explain" on-air in May after he said on his podcast their radio show was "a f**king mess" when he joined it.

"You know what I got? I've got an old car that's out of warranty and I've done my best to get it running better than it was running," he said on Wilosophy.

"I was like, 'This would work better if you put some oil and water in it'. That's basically where it's at."

When McGuire and Darcy confronted him on air, Anderson said, "I must admit that's the first time I've heard it, sounds a bit worse than what I remembered".

BARRY HALL'S ATTEMPTED JOKE

The former Sydney Swans premiership player disgusted Triple M listeners with a comment about a former player's pregnant wife.

Triple M acted quickly and sacked Hall immediately.

"The commentator was removed immediately from the broadcast and an apology was issued on air afterwards," Triple M's Head of Content Mike Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"Immediate action was taken with the termination of employment for one team member."

In an interview with 60 Minutes set to air tonight, Hall claims he hasn't been able to get a job since being fired by the radio station back in June.

"It was an off the cuff comment that was inappropriate for air," he says in the 60 Minutes trailer.

"The thing is, as I've said, we've got no income now and there's no real light at the end of the tunnel of when that will change or when that will be."

ABC HOST BREAKS DOWN OVER MEAN TEXT

This month Adelaide radio personality Ali Clarke sobbed on air after reading out a nasty text message criticising a recent interview she'd done on-air.

"Sorry … we don't always get things right here but we do always try our best, you know, and we sit here with the text line in front of us and it just adds up you know," Clarke said through tears.

"Sometimes we do interviews and it is handed to us last minute and we are trying our very best and when someone texts in that it was a pitiful interview, and what you just said was awful, I've embarrassed the interviewee, and provided excruciating listening to the Adelaide audience ... it adds up."

JON FAINE'S INAPPROPRIATE INTERVIEW

The ABC host from Melbourne was slammed in March for his insensitive interview with Carly Findlay who has a rare and severe non-contagious condition called ichthyosis, which causes her skin to dry and scale.

During the segment, Faine compared Findlay to a "burns victim", asked her to confirm whether or not her condition prevents her from having sex and suggested her face would be good at Halloween.

Faine later apologised through a statement released by the ABC which said: "Jon intended no offence to Carly, but accepts that a number of his questions and comments were insensitive and sincerely apologises for any distress that she has felt as a result of the interview".

ALAN JONES USES THE N-WORD

The controversial 2GB host apologised after dropping the N-word on-air this week when talking about the leadership saga in Canberra.

"The n****r in the woodpile here, if I can use that expression, and I'm not going to yield to certain people who tell us that words in the language are forbidden, the person who's playing hard to get, is Mathias Cormann," Jones said on-air.

He later issued an apology, saying, "I used an old and offensive figure of speech that I regret saying".

So yeah, it's been a pretty eventful eight months on radio, hasn't it?

No doubt some of these moments will be brought up on October 20, when the biggest stars from the industry will gather at Melbourne's Convention and Exhibition Centre for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards.

The biggest award on the night, comparable to the Gold Logie, is the award for Best On Air Team. Nova's Kate, Tim and Marty have won it two years in a row and are once again nominated this year.

FULL LIST OF ACRA NOMINATIONS

Please note: Category Finalists are denoted with the following letters:

Country>Provincial>Non-Metropolitan>Metropolitan>Syndication/Production Company

BEST ON-AIR TEAM - METRO FM

• The Kyle & Jackie O Show; Kyle Sandilands & Jackie Henderson, KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Kate, Tim & Marty; Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell & Marty Sheargold Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment M

• Hughesy & Kate; Kate Langbroek & Dave Hughes, Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Jonesy & Amanda; Brendan Jones & Amanda Keller, WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Fifi, Fev & Byron; Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola & Byron Cooke, Fox FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Kennedy Molloy; Jane Kennedy & Mick Molloy, Triple M Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST ON-AIR TEAM - METRO AM

• Laurel, Gary & Mark; Laurel Edwards, Gary Clare & Mark Hine, 4KQ, Brisbane QLD, Australian Radio Network M

• Ray Hadley's Continuous Call Team; Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Erin Molan, Darryl Brohman, Mark Riddell, Mark Levy & Chris Warren, 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Breakfast with Steve & Basil; Steve Mills & Basil Zempilas, 6PR, Perth WA, Macquarie Media Limited M

• David & Will; David Penberthy & Will Goodings, FIVEaa, Adelaide SA, NOVA Entertainment M

BEST ON-AIR TEAM COUNTRY & PROVINCIAL

• Bodge & Rach; Jason Bodger & Rachel Hart, Hit Mid North Coast, Port Macquarie NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Bangers & Mash; Janeen Hosemans & Peter Harrison, 2BS Gold, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst BroadcastersC

• The Morning Rush with Jon & Kate; Jon Vertigan & Kate Meade, 3YB, Warrnambool VIC, ACE Radio BroadcastersC

• Brekkie with Courtney & Lippi; Matt Lipiarski & Courtney McIntyre, Mixx FM, Hamilton VIC,ACE Radio BroadcastersC

• Mike E & Emma;Michael Etheridge & Emma Chow, The Edge, Katoomba NSW, Australian Radio Network P

• Jimmy & Nath; Jimmy Smith & Nath Roye, hit100.9, Hobart TAS, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Heather, Dan & Ben; Heather Maltman, Dan Anstey & Ben Hannant, Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Rabbit & Julie Goodwin; Dave Rabbetts & Julie Goodwin, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Tanya & Steve; Tanya Wilks, Steve Grahame, Ryan Stuart & Nicole Levey, KOFM, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTER

• Nicole Banks; hit102.3 & hit105.1, Port Macquarie NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Courtney McIntyre; Mixx FM, Hamilton VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Michael Moffett; Triple M, Coffs Harbour NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Dave Rabbetts; Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Tanya Hennessy; hit104.7, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA P

• Daniel Gawned; Sea FM, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Ryan Fitzgerald; Nova 96.9, Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

• Carrie Bickmore; The Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Tim Blackwell; Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment M

• Kate Ritchie; Nova Network, NOVA EntertainmentM

BEST TALK PRESENTER

• Sarah Boorer; 2BS Gold, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters C

• Jessica Rouse; 2NM, Muswellbrook NSW, Grant Broadcasters C

• Kris Seabert; 3CS, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Graeme Day; 2ST Bowral NSW, Grant Broadcasters P

• Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin NT, Grant Broadcasters P

• Richard Perno; 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network P

• Brian Carlton; LAFM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters P

• Ray Hadley; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Tom Elliott; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PRESENTER

• Tim Shaw; 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network NM

• Stephen Cenatiempo; Triple M, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin NT, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Brian Carlton; LAFM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Ray Hadley; 2GB, SydneyNSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Luke Bona; Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST SYNDICATED AUSTRALIAN PROGRAM

• The iHeartRadio Countdown; iHeart Radio Team, Australian Radio Network

• RNB Friday Nights; Southern Cross Austereo

• My Generation; Phil O'Neil, Jane Gazzo, Vicki Poupounaki, John Peters & Matt Curry, Southern Cross Austereo

• Fitzy & Wippa; Ryan Fitzgerald, Michael Wipfli & The Nova Entertainment Syndication Team, NOVA Entertainment

• Kate, Tim & Marty; Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell, Marty Sheargold & The Nova Entertainment Syndication Team, NOVA Entertainment

BEST SPORTS PRESENTER

• Glenn Wilson; Triple M, Kalgoorlie WA, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Jock Brady; 3CS, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Martin Agatyn; 7AD, Devonport TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Tom King; K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Phil Small; 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network P

• Nick Rysteski; Mix 106.3, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA P

• Jeremy Ryan; KOFM, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Tim Lane; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Isa Guha; Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• James Brayshaw; Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Chris Judd; Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST NETWORKED PROGRAM

• Queensland Drive; John Caruso, Resonate Regional Radio C

• Rural Queensland Today; Ben Dobbin, Resonate Regional Radio C

• The Morning Rush; Jon Vertigan & Kate Meade, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Country Today; Libby Price, Ace Radio Broadcasters C

• The Campus; Mikey Nielsen, Grant Broadcasters P

• Lunch with Tim & Kirk; Tim Farris, Kirk Pengilly, Andrew Very & Chrissie Camp, Southern Cross AustereoP

• Australia by Night; Stephen Cenatiempo, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Hit Workday's; Joe Groth, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Kyle & Jackie O's Hour of Power; Kyle Sandilands & Jackie Henderson, Australian Radio Network M

• Carrie & Tommy; Carrie Bickmore & Tommy Little, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Smallzy's Surgery; Kent Small, Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment M

• Kate, Tim & Marty; Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell & Marty Sheargold, NOVA EntertainmentM

BEST MUSIC PRESENTER

• Bryce Ruthven; Edge FM, Deniliquin NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Blake Escott; Mixx FM, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Ti Butler; Mixx FM, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Jonathan Skewes; Magic 931, Berri SA, Grant Broadcasters C

• Josh Olek; K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Dave Evans; Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Hayden Else; Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Mike Duncan; 2GO, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Melissa Doyle; smoothfm,Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

• Steve Fitton; WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Ugly Phil O'Neil; Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Katie Mattin; Nova 106.9, Brisbane QLD, NOVA Entertainment M

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

• OzTober; Regional Triple M Network, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids; Southern Cross Austereo Marketing, Regional Triple M Network, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Gold 92.5 Feels Good; Corey Kay, Dennis Guthrie & Mickey Maher, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Kennedy Molloy - Duos; Nikki Clarkson, Erin Donati & Peter Laurie, Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Love Nova 2018; Tony Thomas, Leanne Gibb, Troy Pearce, Claire Marshall, Alex Caisey & Damien Weekes, NOVA Entertainment M

• KIIS1065 & Kyle & Jackie O; ARN Marketing & KIIS1065 Content Team, Australian Radio Network M

• The Hit Network Line Up Campaign; Southern Cross Austereo Marketing, Southern Cross Austereo M

ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE

• Voyager2.0: API powered asset management; Phil Elzerman, Dan Jackson & Cameron St. Clair, Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo

• The Big Sherrin Broadcast; Andrew Meachan, Damian Porter, Connor Cook, Leigh Ryan & Mike Narrier, Triple M the Riverina & The Riverina MIA, Wagga Wagga/Griffith NSW, Southern Cross Austereo

• Hit104.7 Skyfire 30; Mitchell Jamieson-Curran & Canberra Engineering, hit104.7, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA

BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR RADIO JOURNALISM

• Scott Mayman; Radio 97, Tweed NSW, Super Radio Network NM

• Claire Murphy; 5MU, Murray Bridge SA, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin NT, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Deborah Clay; WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Nick McCallum; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

BEST NEWCOMER ON-AIR

• Nathan Bongiovanni; hit95.3, Albany WA, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Paris Humphrey; OneFM, Tamworth NSW, Super Radio Network C

• Jessica Rouse; 2NM, Muswellbrook NSW, Grant Broadcasters C

• Lachlan Rooke; Coast FM, Warrnambool VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Mason Tucker; hit100.9, Hobart TAS, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Grace Garde; Power FM, Nowra NSW, Grant Broadcasters P

• Ash Pollard; Sea FM, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Christie Hayes; i98FM, Wollongong NSW, WIN Network P

• Brendan Fevola; FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Grant Denyer; 2Day FM, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Xavier Ellis; hit92.9, Perth WA, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Libby Trickett; Triple M Brisbane, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE

• The Super Cheap Auto Bathurst 1000; Phil Cole, Brian van de Wakker, Nic Cook & Matthew Windsor, B-Rock FM, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters NM

• 2018 Grand Final Call; Ben Casanelia & Tom King, K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Raiders on MIX 106.3; Chris Coleman, Nick Rysteski, Adam Jansen & Rod Cuddihy, Mix 106.3, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA NM

• State of Origin Game 2; The Continuous Call Team - Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Erin Molan, Darryl Brohman, Mark Riddell, Mark Levy & Chris Warren, 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Tigers Premiership Glory; 3AW Football, 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• 2017 AFL Elimination Final - Port v West Coast; Vinnie Shannon, Triple M, Adelaide SA, Southern Cross AustereoM

• The 2017 AFL Grand Final; Triple M Football, Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross AustereoM

• 2017 AFL Grand Final; Anthony Hudson, Matt Granland, Garry Lyon & Danny Frawley, SEN 1116, Melbourne VIC, Pacific Star Network M

BEST NEWS PRESENTER COUNTRY & PROVINCIAL

• Emma Elsom; 3WM & Mixx FM, Horsham VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Michael Prevedello; 2GN, Goulburn NSW, Capital Radio Network C

• Lance White; 3CS & Mixx FM, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Lois Chislett; 3YB & Coast FM, Warrnambool VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Caitlin Unger; Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Rebecca Dakin; Hot Tomato, Gold Coast QLD, Hot Tomato P

• Beth Rep; 2CA & 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network P

• Kate Rice; Mix 106.3, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA P

BEST NEWS PRESENTER - METRO FM

• Ron Wilson; smoothfm, Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

• Ash Gardner; Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• Hope Fabillar; 97.3FM, Brisbane QLD, Australian Radio Network M

• Steve Blanda; smoothfm, Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

BEST NEWS PRESENTER - METRO AM

• Amie Meehan; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Erin Maher; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Natalie Peters; 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Gail Watson; 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

BEST DIGITAL RADIO FORMAT

• Buddha Hits; Digital Radio Content Team, Southern Cross Austereo

• Kinderling Kids Radio; Evan Kaldor

• Coles Radio; Coles Radio Team, NOVA Entertainment

• Elf Radio; The iHeart Radio Team, Australian Radio Network

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMEDY SEGMENT

• Parenting the Teenagers Maiden; Jon Vertigan, 3YB, Warrnambool VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• She Don't Like Cricket; Dave Greensmith, Edge FM, Deniliquin NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• New Zealand News; Mike Ormond-Birch, Sea FM, Devonport TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Ed Sheeran's Edieval; Matthew David & Dan Anstey, Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Road Rage the Musical; Greg Hinks, River 94.9, Ipswich QLD, Grant Broadcasters P

• First World Problems; Nick Gill, Jess Farchione, Simon Baggs, Ashleigh Smith & Mark Brewer, hit106.9, Newcastle NSW Southern Cross Austereo P

• Sam Pang joins smoothfm; Chrissie Swan, Sam Pang, Jonathan Brown & Dean Thomas, Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• The Negotiator; Luke Bradnam & Ben Dobbin, Triple M, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Baa Politically Correct Sheep; Stav Davidson & Adrian Mauro, hit105, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Coconut Love; Hamish Blake & Andy Lee, Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST SHOW PRODUCER - ENTERTAINMENT/MUSIC

• Leanne Stamps; The Departure Lounge, K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Ashleigh Smith; Nick, Jess & Simon, hit106.9, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Nicole Levey; Tanya & Steve, KOFM, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Rhea Gillie; Fairsy's Big Breakfast, LAFM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Leon Sjogren; Fifi, Fev & Byron, FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Bruno Bouchet; Kyle & Jackie O Show, KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Nic McClure; Kate, Tim & Marty, Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment M

• Sacha French; The Hughesy & Kate Show, Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST SHOW PRODUCER - TALK/CURRENT AFFAIRS

• Zac Logan; Rural Queensland Today, Resonate Network, QLD, Resonate Regional Radio NM

• Natalie Pilato; Bangers & Mash, 2BS Gold, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters NM

• Eddie Williams; 2CC Breakfast with Tim Shaw, 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network NM

• Melissa Redman; Tasmania Talks, LAFM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Zac McLean; The Ben Fordham Show, 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Taylah Hill; The Ray Hadley Morning Show, 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Heidi Murphy; Mornings with Neil Mitchell, 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Jessica Issa; The Overnight Show with Luke Bona, Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Paul Christenson; The Alan Jones Show, 2GB, Sydney NSW, Macquarie Media Limited M

BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR

• Beau Brescianini; Snow FM, Jindabyne NSW, Capital Radio Network C

• Patrick Hutley; 2EC, Bega NSW, Grant Broadcasters C

• Mike Ormond-Birch; Sea FM, Devonport TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Trent Towson; Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Leanne Stamps; K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Andrew Very; Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Georgina Ingham-Myers; Nova 106.9, Brisbane QLD, NOVA Entertainment M

• Scott Baker-Smith; Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• Dan Hill; FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

J• ack Ball; hit105, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR

• Molly Perrett; bay 93.9 & K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Charlene Khawam; The Edge, Katoomba NSW, Australian Radio Network NM

• Carly Finch; KOFM & hit106.9, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Annette George; WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Andy Procopis; KIIS & GOLD Networks; Australian Radio Network M

• Tanya Simpson; Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• Emma Drennan; KIIS 106.5, WSFM & The Edge, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

BEST PROGRAM DIRECTOR

• Matt Lipiarski; 3HA & Mixx FM, Hamilton VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Michael Moffett; Triple M, Coffs Harbour NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Angela Frino; 2QN & Edge FM, Deniliquin NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Rod Brice; Mix FM & Sea FM, Maroochydore QLD, EON Broadcasting P

• Amy Collett; Triple M & Hit FM, Regional WA, Southern Cross Austereo P

• James Speed; K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Corey Kay; Sea FM & Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Amanda Lee; hit92.9, Perth WA, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Rohan Brown; Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• Daniel Underhill; Nova 93.7, Subiaco WA, NOVA Entertainment M

• Adrian Brine; FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Mathew Eggleston; hit105, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST DOCUMENTARY

• Everybody's Sister Connie Johnson; Kristen Henry, Mix 106.3, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA NM

• Jimmy Barnes & Ryan Jon discuss Biological Fathers vs Father Figures; Ryan Jon, Tanya Hennessy, Matty Heap & Rhys Keir, hit104.7, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA NM

• Troll Free Day Radio Special; Mel Greig, Wave FM, Wollongong NSW, Grant Broadcasters NM

• Vegas Shooting - WTF; siDesHoW Mike Andersen, Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Ask Me Anything: Forensic Cleaner; Em Rusciano, Grant Denyer & Ed Kavalee, 2Day FM, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Yes2Love; Dom Evans, The Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• The Moment: The Fight; Michael James, Mark Howard, Matt Nikolic & Grant Tothill, Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Danny Frawley with Hamish McLachlan; Hamish McLachlan & Danny Frawley, SEN 1116, Melbourne VIC, Pacific Star Network M

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION

• Andrew Andrews; Real FM, Mudgee NSW, Super Radio Network C

• Nathan Whittle; Sea FM & 7AD, Devonport TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Brendan Egan & Troy McInnes; Star 102.7, Cairns QLD, Grant Broadcasters C

• Matthew David; Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• James Speed & Zac Taylor; K rock, Geelong VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Matthew Fulton; Hot Tomato, Gold Coast QLD, Hot Tomato P

• Cei Saunders; Wave FM, Wollongong NSW, Grant Broadcasters P

• David Huth; Mix FM & Sea FM, Maroochydore QLD, EON Broadcasting P

• David Konsky; Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Brodie Green; Nova 93.7, Subiaco WA, NOVA Entertainment M

• Chris Davis; KIIS Network, Australian Radio Network M

• Jerimiah Busniak; Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST MUSIC SPECIAL

• The Robie Porter Classic Hour; Craig Bassett, 2MG, Mudgee NSW, Super Radio Network C

• Zoo FM turns 21; Melanni Heldon, Zoo FM, Dubbo NSW, Super Radio Network C

• The Local; Andrew Andrews, Real FM, Mudgee NSW, Super Radio Network C

• A-Z of Forever Classics; Peter Davidson & Marc McCreadie, 2CA, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network P

• Rediscovering Jeff Lynne; Daniel Gunn, 6MM, Mandurah WA, West Coast Radio P

• INXS Kick Week; Tim Farris, Kirk Pengilly, Chrissie Camp & Andrew Very, Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Greatest Album of All Time; Andrew Very, Corey Kay, Mickey Maher & Chris Ivers, Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Ash London Life & Up Close With Dua Lipa; The Ash London Live Team, Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Smallzy Presents Pink's Beautiful Trauma; Kent Small & Zach La Cava, Nova Network, NOVA Entertainment M

• smoothfm Celebrity Weekends: Sir Richard Branson; Alex Martin, Kate Mason & Sophie Ainsworth, smoothfm, NOVA Entertainment M

• Paul McCartney ONE-ON-ONE with Amanda Keller; WSFM Content, Campaigns & Activations & Amanda Keller, WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

BEST STATION SALES ACHIEVEMENT

• 4SB Sales; Kingaroy QLD, Resonate Regional Radio NM

• TR FM Local Sales Team; Traralgon VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM

• 102.9 KOFM Sales Team; Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• 1116 SEN Direct Sales Team; Melbourne VIC, Pacific Star Network M

• Nova 106.9 Sales Team; Brisbane QLD, NOVA Entertainment M

• ARN Brisbane Agency Sales Team; Brisbane QLD, Australian Radio Network M

• Nova Entertainment Victorian National Sales Team; NOVA Entertainment M

BEST AGENCY SALESPERSON

• Sean Cameron; Triple M & hit107, Adelaide SA, Southern Cross Austereo

• Anne Sutherland; The Radio Sales Network, Melbourne VIC, Grant Broadcasters

• Jade Randall; Australian Radio Network

• Emily Mead; NOVA Entertainment

BEST DIRECT SALESPERSON

• Janeen Hosemans; 2BS Gold & B-Rock FM, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters C

• Kristy Cooper; 2DU & Zoo FM, Dubbo NSW, Super Radio Network C

• Caroline Lowe; Magic 899 & 5CC, Port Lincoln SA, Grant Broadcasters C

• Cassandra Agnew; KOFM & hit106.9, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Mandy Mills; Sea FM & Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Shannon Vamvoukis; C91.3FM, Campbelltown NSW, WIN Network P

• Casey Gould; KOFM & hit106.9, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Susie Michaels; KIIS & Pure Gold Network, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Alix Bates; Triple M & Hit107, Adelaide SA, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Duncan Fosdike; hit107 & Triple M, Adelaide SA, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Stephanie Evans; 97.3FM, Brisbane QLD, Australian Radio Network M

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL - SINGLE

• Dela-Vee Hair Studio; Ray Adams, 3HA & Mixx FM, Hamilton VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Tint A Car - Berri; John Wilson & Jonathan Skewes, 5RM & Magic 931, Berri SA, Grant Broadcasters C

• Northam Liquor Barons - Anyone's Language; Tamara Heinjus, Triple M, Northam WA, Southern Cross AustereoC

• Music Box; Anna Cook, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Picosure - Wyong Family Practice; Cameron Horn, Emmy Mack & David Horspool Sea FM, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross AustereoP

• Average Bloke; Matt Lygoe, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• WBMW - Fright Nights; Tony Byrne, Triple M, Brisbane QLD, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Merry Crimsafe; Geoff Bickerton & Gregg Sinclair, 97.3FM, Brisbane QLD, Australian Radio Network M

• WAAPA Carousel; Aussie Moore, Mitch Mitchell & Carl Step, Mix 94.5, Perth WA, Southern Cross Austereo M

• No More Socks No More jocks; Darren Russell & Eddie Bye, FIVEaa, Adelaide SA, NOVA EntertainmentM

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL - CAMPAIGN

• Wyong Family Practice - Bad Ink;Cameron Horn & David Horspool, Sea FM, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• Valentine's Day;Nathan Brady, Rebel FM, Beaudesert QLD, Rebel Media NM

• Splash's Pools; Matt Lygoe, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment NM

• Pancake Parlour; Darren Collins & Chris Gates, FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Laundromap - Slick Rick; Garry Dean & Drew Barrett, Nova 93.7, Perth WA, NOVA Entertainment M

• Not all the pests; Matt Dickson, Mix 94.5 FM, Perth WA, Southern Cross Austereo M

Searles Criminal; Nathan Russell, Tiffany Dimmack & Ben Clayton, Nova 106.9, Brisbane QLD, NOVA Entertainment M

BEST SALES PROMOTION

• Brabham's Outdoor Power Centre "What's Behind My Bush"; Daniel King, Sarah Connor, Alexis LeMasson, Bron Davey & Paul Brabham, B-Rock FM, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters C

• Pippa & Jimi's Lucky Duck; Peter Samios, Victoria Duncan, Jimi Love, Pippa Moore & Michael Farrer, hit93.5, Dubbo NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Lucky $5 Note; Jeanette Loring, 7BU, Burnie TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Heather, Dan & Ben's Surprisal; Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Mike E & Emma's Swift Roulette;The Edge Campaigns & Content, The Edge, Katoomba NSW, Australian Radio Network P

• Block Your Street; KOFM Promotions Team, KOFM, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Kalgoorlie Sausage Roll made by Jesters; Nova 93.7 Product Team, Nova 93.7, Perth WA, NOVA Entertainment M

• Tradie-oke; Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola & Byron Cooke, FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Kyle and Jackie O's You Get A Car; KIIS 106.5 Campaigns & Activations, Content, Integration & Sales, KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Vodafone Powers NOVA 2.0; NOVA Entertainment M

BEST MULTIMEDIA EXECUTION - SALES

• Jesse & Juelz Get to Know WA powered by Optus; Grant Fletcher, Jesse Watkins, Juelz Jarry & Karri-Ann Fisher, Hit FM Regional WA, Southern Cross Austereo NM

• MIXX FM & Coles Colac Store Opening Promotion; Nick Hay & Anne Sutherland, Mixx FM, Colac VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters NM

• Quit with Haydo The Studio Adelaide; Triple M, Adelaide SA, Southern Cross Austereo

Taste of the True North; Nova 100, Melbourne VIC, NOVA Entertainment M

• VB Knock Off Multimedia Campaign; Sian Thomas, Ross Allen, Darren Collins, Danny O'Grady, Matt Tyler & Christie Cathcart, Triple M, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• The KIIS101.1 Cube; KIIS 101.1 Content and Campaigns & Activations, KIIS 101.1, Melbourne VIC, Australian Radio Network M

• Kyle and Jackie O's You Get A Car; KIIS 1065 Campaigns & Activations, Content, Integration and Sales, KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

BEST MULTIMEDIA EXECUTION - STATION

• Snags Not Hot; Dan Taylor & Candice Hazletine, Chilli FM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• The Danihers vs The All Stars AFL Legends Game; Leigh Ryan, Mandy Page, Triple M Riverina & Triple M Riverina MIA Production Team, Triple M Riverina & Riverina MIA, Wagga Wagga NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Chilli Skyfire; Phil McCulloch, Steve Segale, Sharon Symons, Samantha Nicholls & Michael Bilsborrow, Chilli FM, Launceston TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

• Hit104.7 Skyfire 30; Zak Davies, Ned Breward, Josh Torney, Matty Heap, Rod Cuddihy, Adam Jansen, Bethany Larsen, Taylor Hunt, Alexandra Carlon & Georgia Duck, hit104.7, Canberra ACT, ARN/SCA P

• Rabbit & Julie Goodwin's Month of Me; Dave Rabbetts, Julie Goodwin, Cassie Grentell & Shayne Sinclair, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Sea FM's iPhone X Marks the Spot; Peter Yiamarelos, Daniel Gawned, Brie Taylor, Nic Kelly, Celeste Barber & Rachel Hart, Sea FM, Gosford NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Download the App for KO to Win Big; KOFM Content, KOFM, Newcastle NSW, Southern Cross Austereo P

• #Yes2Love; Tim Arnold, Julia Foskey, Madaline Edye & Eleni Paneras, The Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Carrie & Tommy - Sam Smith Surprise; Christian Hull, Caitlin McArthur, Annabelle McNamara, Chris Bezzina, Thomas Green, Kerri Jones, Carrie Bickmore & Tommy Little, The Hit Network, Southern Cross Austereo M

• $50k To Fly Away; Fox FM Content Team, FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• KIIS1065 Mardi Gras Partnership;KIIS1065 Content, Campaigns & Activations and Marketing Team, KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

BEST STATION PROMOTION

• Al's $5K Gold Nugget; Zinc 96.1 Promotions & Content Team, Zinc 96.1, Gympie QLD, Grant Broadcasters C

• The Big Sherrin;Triple M Riverina MIA Promotions Team, Triple M The Riverina & Riverina MIA, Griffith NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• The Triple M $5K Hunt; Jarrad Brooke & Michael Moffett, Triple M, Coffs Harbour NSW, Southern Cross Austereo C

• Star 104.5's $20,000 Superstar Secret; Cassie Grentell & Shayne Sinclair, Star 104.5, Gosford NSW, NOVA Entertainment P

• Here Comes the Pride; Hot 91.1 Promotions & Content Team,Hot 91.1, Sunshine Coast QLD, Grant Broadcasters P

• Eviction Bus; Sea FM Team, Sea FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• The Dono Van Promotion; The Dono-Van, Power FM, Ballarat VIC, Grant Broadcasters P

• Nova's Red Room Global Tour 2017; Nova's Red Room Project Team, Nova Network, Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

• Nova 106.9's Throwback Cashback; Jay Walkerden, Dee Curtis, Ben Ryan, Abbey Barry & Laura Allen-Ducat, Nova 106.9, Brisbane QLD, NOVA Entertainment M

• Jase & PJ's Perfect Pour; Jase & PJ - KIIS101.1 Content and Campaigns & Activations, KIIS 101.1, Melbourne, VIC, Australian Radio Network M

• Jodie & Soda Make Alex's Day; Jodie Oddy, Mark Soderstrom & MIX102.3 Content and Campaigns & Activations, Mix 102.3, Adelaide SA, Australian Radio Network M

BEST COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECT

• 2BS Bathurst Lions Christmas Miracle Appeal; The 2BS & B-Rock Crew, 2BS & B-Rock FM, Bathurst NSW, Bathurst Broadcasters C

• Upper Hunter Christmas Spectacular; Power FM & 2NM, Muswellbrook NSW, Grant Broadcasters C

• Walking Tall; Matty Stewart & Matt Monk, Coast FM, Warrnambool VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Koinz 4 Kidz; Lee Dixon & Jess Bennett, Sea FM, Devonport TAS, Grant Broadcasters C

92.7 Mix FM's Give Me 5 For Kids; Mix FM Team, Mix FM, Maroochydore QLD, EON Broadcasting P

• Stand Up to Domestic Violence; Adrian Johnston, Bridget Daley & Spida Everitt, Gold FM, Gold Coast QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• i98FM's Illawarra Convoy; i98FM Convoy Team, i98FM, Wollongong NSW, WIN Network P

• Give Me 5 For Kids; Regional Triple M Network, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Neil's Wheel; Neil Mitchell, 3AW, Melbourne VIC, Macquarie Media Limited M

• Logan's 7th Birthday Party; Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola & Byron Cooke, FOX FM, Melbourne VIC, Southern Cross Austereo M

• 2017 Gold Appeal - Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation; Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller, WSFM Campaigns & Activations and WSFM Content teams, WSFM, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Jodie & Soda Make Alex's Day; Jodie Oddy, Mark Soderstrom, Mix 102.3 Content and Campaigns & Activations, Mix 102.3, Adelaide SA, Australian Radio Network M

• Radiothon; Katherine Tonkin, Peter Clay, Alex Martin, Polly-India Morcillo, Polly Goodchild & Vanessa Butcher, smoothfm, Sydney NSW, NOVA Entertainment M

BEST NEWCOMER OFF-AIR

• Holly King; 3WM & Mixx FM, Horsham VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Mikaela Gower; Magic FM 899, Port Lincoln SA, Grant Broadcasters C

• Alexandra Knock; 3YB & Coast FM, WarrnamboolVIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Darcy Elliott; 2QN & Edge FM, Deniliquin NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters C

• Kirstie Fitzpatrick; 2CC, Canberra ACT, Capital Radio Network P

• Nat Penfold; The Edge 96.1, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network P

• Eloise Adams; TR FM & Gold FM, Traralgon VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters P

• Jakob Gray; Regional Southern Cross Austereo, QLD, Southern Cross Austereo P

• Alyce Moussa; 2DayFM, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

• Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola; KIIS 106.5, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Adam Khalaf; WSFM 101.7, Sydney NSW, Australian Radio Network M

• Ashley Taylor; 2Day FM & Triple M, Sydney NSW, Southern Cross Austereo M

BEST ORIGINAL PODCAST - UNBRANDED

• The Trials Of The Vampire; Adam Shand & Matt Nikolic, PodcastOne, Southern Cross Austereo

• Mum Says My Memoir Is A Lie; Rosie Waterland, PodcastOne, Southern Cross Austereo

• Sex And Life; Nikki Goldstein & Alexander Mitchell, PodcastOne, Southern Cross Austereo

• Addicted; Ash Bradnam, NOVA Entertainment

BEST ORIGINAL PODCAST - BRANDED

• Origins Australia Podcast; Ben Lucas, Jamie Lechner & Ross Greenwood, Macquarie Media Limited

• Modern Babies; NOVA Entertainment

• Meet Me At The Barre; The Australian Ballet, Amber Petty & the Nova Entertainment Podcast Team, NOVA Entertainment

• The Broncos Podcast; The Broncos & the Nova Entertainment Podcast Team, NOVA Entertainment

BEST RADIO SHOW PODCAST

• Whateley: Special Episode - The Australian Cricket Team; Gerard Whateley & Jay Mueller, Pacific Star Network

• Kate, Tim & Marty; Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell & Marty Sheargold, NOVA Entertainment

• Chrissie, Sam & Browny;Chrissie Swan, Sam Pang & Jonathan Brown, NOVA Entertainment

• Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O'Neill; David Lutteral, Kip Wightman, Ash Bradnam & Susie O'Neill, NOVA Entertainment