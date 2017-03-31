'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday.

FOR chef Chris Belanszky, the kitchen bench took on a whole new meaning during Cyclone Debbie.

"It was my first cyclone and I was here through the whole thing. I was scared mate. I was hiding behind the kitchen counter. I would go back to the kitchen window and in the eye I was thinking oh its calmed down then it would come again. I saw the tree bending all the way over and I was like uh oh,” he said.

Mr Belanszky describes the scene of Cyclone Debbie like something out of an apocalypse movie

"The two end units on my row at Victoria towers were totally smashed, fences, yards just gone. There's fair bit of roof structural damage. The power lines were down and the power poles were falling down and tangled. A couple of cars underneath trees. We were up a little bit up with the winds. It was hectic up there,” he said.

Sidewalk Cafe chef Chris Belanszky started the clean up on Friday morning. Dane Lillingstone

The Sidewalk Cafe chef starting cleaning up today and said it would be a long road ahead.

"We're going to have to throw away a lot of food. I reckon between $8000-10,000. There's a fair bit of flooding through the floors, the roof has damage,” he said.

"We're not sure when we'll be open, it all relies on when the power will be back. We want to get this done now, get all the old stock away. We're going to have have to order all new stock, prep up the menu again. There's a lot of work to do.

"There's a lot of businesses in the same boat. It's such a waste but what can you do.”

For Airlie Beach Boost Juice manager Nina Carr, Cyclone Debbie was spent under a mattress with her little boy Ethan.

"This was the most terrifying thing I'd ever experienced. We were under mattresses in our house. We called it the safe zone,” she said.

"Our house is glass windows from ceiling to floor in Cannonvale. It was just terrifying.”

Boost Juice Airlie Beach manager Nina Carr and her son Ethan in front of all their spoiled goods. Dane Lillingstone

Ethan just wanted it to be over.

"After the cyclone, I said 'is there no more safe zone' and mum said yes,” he said.

Boost Juice was lucky during the cyclone, with only their sign being damage but it's their stock that's hurting most.

Their staff were in full force at the store today disposing of buckets and buckets of perished goods.

"The store and roof is fine. The staff have come in here today to clear out everything we've lost. The owners of Boost Juice want the staff to share the stock that hasn't perished so we're going to share it amongst the team,” Ms Carr said.

"We will open as soon as we've got power and water. We can start selling juices to support the local community.”

The main street of Airlie Beach is currently closed as council workers begin to clear damaged trees and debris.

Council workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday. Dane Lillingstone

Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford said that council workers were out in force to get things back to normal.

"We're working hard to get the water back up and running and the roads clear so things are safe for people,” she said.

"We have the army with their water trucks and Red Cross have set up disaster relief at the Whitsunday PCYC.”

Cr Clifford also warned people to be cautious with any water they do have running and boil it to be safe.