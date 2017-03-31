30°
News

'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Dane Lillingstone | 31st Mar 2017 12:26 PM
Workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday.
Workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR chef Chris Belanszky, the kitchen bench took on a whole new meaning during Cyclone Debbie.

"It was my first cyclone and I was here through the whole thing. I was scared mate. I was hiding behind the kitchen counter. I would go back to the kitchen window and in the eye I was thinking oh its calmed down then it would come again. I saw the tree bending all the way over and I was like uh oh,” he said.

Mr Belanszky describes the scene of Cyclone Debbie like something out of an apocalypse movie

"The two end units on my row at Victoria towers were totally smashed, fences, yards just gone. There's fair bit of roof structural damage. The power lines were down and the power poles were falling down and tangled. A couple of cars underneath trees. We were up a little bit up with the winds. It was hectic up there,” he said.

Sidewalk Cafe chef Chris Belanszky started the clean up on Friday morning.
Sidewalk Cafe chef Chris Belanszky started the clean up on Friday morning. Dane Lillingstone

The Sidewalk Cafe chef starting cleaning up today and said it would be a long road ahead.

"We're going to have to throw away a lot of food. I reckon between $8000-10,000. There's a fair bit of flooding through the floors, the roof has damage,” he said.

"We're not sure when we'll be open, it all relies on when the power will be back. We want to get this done now, get all the old stock away. We're going to have have to order all new stock, prep up the menu again. There's a lot of work to do.

"There's a lot of businesses in the same boat. It's such a waste but what can you do.”

For Airlie Beach Boost Juice manager Nina Carr, Cyclone Debbie was spent under a mattress with her little boy Ethan.

"This was the most terrifying thing I'd ever experienced. We were under mattresses in our house. We called it the safe zone,” she said.

"Our house is glass windows from ceiling to floor in Cannonvale. It was just terrifying.”

Boost Juice Airlie Beach manager Nina Carr and her son Ethan in front of all their spoiled goods.
Boost Juice Airlie Beach manager Nina Carr and her son Ethan in front of all their spoiled goods. Dane Lillingstone

Ethan just wanted it to be over.

"After the cyclone, I said 'is there no more safe zone' and mum said yes,” he said.

Boost Juice was lucky during the cyclone, with only their sign being damage but it's their stock that's hurting most.

Their staff were in full force at the store today disposing of buckets and buckets of perished goods.

"The store and roof is fine. The staff have come in here today to clear out everything we've lost. The owners of Boost Juice want the staff to share the stock that hasn't perished so we're going to share it amongst the team,” Ms Carr said.

"We will open as soon as we've got power and water. We can start selling juices to support the local community.”

The main street of Airlie Beach is currently closed as council workers begin to clear damaged trees and debris.

Council workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday.
Council workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday. Dane Lillingstone

Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford said that council workers were out in force to get things back to normal.

"We're working hard to get the water back up and running and the roads clear so things are safe for people,” she said.

"We have the army with their water trucks and Red Cross have set up disaster relief at the Whitsunday PCYC.”

Cr Clifford also warned people to be cautious with any water they do have running and boil it to be safe.

The Mama Africa sign destroyed by Cyclone Debbie.
The Mama Africa sign destroyed by Cyclone Debbie. Dane Lillingstone
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach cyclone debbie

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Local businesses count the damage of Cyclone Debbie as the clean up begins.

UPDATED: What's opened today in the Whitsundays

Woolworths Airlie Beach is open today.

Businesses begin to open in the region.

Army to establish water collection points

A helicopter circles Airlie Beach in the wake of TC Debbie.

Army to establish water collection points.

Triage tent sets up at Port of Airlie carpark

QAS State Operations Manager Bart McLeod with paramedics Neil Pinto, Paul Vennells, Chris O'Connor and Dave Clarke at the newly set up Tactical Response Unit base at the Port of Airlie boat ramp.

Triage tent sets up at Port of Airlie carpark.

Local Partners

Tourists kick up a stink at Airlie as lagoon 'fills with sewage'

TOURISTS are reportedly at breaking point in cyclone-hit Airlie Beach

'The most terrifying experience': Airlie begins rebuild

Workers begin the clean up of Airlie Beach's main street on Friday.

Local businesses count the damage as clean up begins.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

AUCTION POSTPONED - DATE TO BE ADVISED

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction postponed...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares - 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!