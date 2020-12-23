The new Bundy tattooist so good Cardi B gave him a shout-out

MAKING A MARK: This is just some of Alan Morris' work.

Six of Swords - it's a tarot card and the personal touch to the name of a new business opening in Bundaberg.

Having recently moved to the region to start a family and a new business, Six of Swords Tattoo Studio owners Alan Morris and Maddie Blackwell already have a big 2021 lined up for themselves.

Mr Morris is also the artist behind the incredibly realistic tattoo portrait pictured, some of which have made appeared on celebrity Instagram pages and The Ellen Show.

SIX OF SWORDS: Maddie Blackwell and Alan Morris are opening a new tattoo studio in Bundaberg soon.

Speaking to the NewsMail, Mr Morris said they saw an opportunity in the local market to open a studio.

While spending his adolescence in the region, he moved to Tasmania, about 15 years ago and has been working in tattoo studios for nearly eight years.

"I've always been interested in art and I did do a degree in graphic design at University of Tasmania, but I found it wasn't the path I wanted to take," he said,

So he went from selling computers to diving "headfirst" into the world of becoming a tattoo artist.

"I struggled to get on my feet with it a lot because I wasn't from Tasmania, so I didn't really have many contacts to practice on or have that following," he said.

"But eventually I did, became really really popular down there and was sort of the go-to for portraits and stuff like that.

"I think it really picked up when I did a guest spot in Nashville, in America and in Florida; and then when I went back to Tasmania got the attention of one of the studios there."

His artistry and dedication to details with celebrity pieces like Cardi B and Ken Jeong portraits are prime examples of how he has got his name in the limelight.

And now he's going out to create his own studio.

"It's fantastic because it's one of those jobs where you can only go so far as an artist, but as an owner you have the freedom to create your own environment and look, crew and everything else," he said.

Striving for a modern, friendly environment that isn't threatening, Ms Blackwell said they want everyone to feel comfortable in their studio.

She said they want to provide the community with a niche of portrait and realism styled tattoos.

But, whether it's small quotes, flowers and butterflies or extreme portraits and hyper-realism, Six of Swords Tattoo Studio will have your ink needs covered.

They said in just over 24 hours of their Facebook page going up, they attracted 800 followers and their inbox had been flooded.

The positive reaction from the community has helped ease some of the new business jitters.

"I was confident but there was always that doubt in my mind whether it would take; because there are other artists here and people are loyal to their artist," he said.

"They really are and to get that kind of support from everyone already is really fantastic."

Ms Blackwell said some of his clients were following him up to Bundaberg to go on holiday and get tattooed.

Creating a family tattoo studio, they said it's the small things that make the difference.

Mr Morris said if a client wants to play their music, they were more than welcome to.

When it comes to each tattoo, Mr Morris said a lot of people have ideas but don't know what they want until they talk to an artist and can create a unique and personal piece of art.

"Everyone's different and everyone wants something different," he said.

"We try not to let them just Google something and slap it on their skin, we want to make sure it's personal and mean something to them."

They said the tarot card which inspired the business name meant crossing a body of water to new horizons and better opportunities.

"We chose it because it was personal to us as new parents and new business owners, coming from Tasmania, it is a big sea change.

"It was just a really personal card …"

While there's no set opening date, Six of Swords Tattoo Studio at 71 Bourbong St will open in late-January, early February.

To find out more information visit their Facebook page.

MAKING A MARK: This is just some of Alan Morris' work.

