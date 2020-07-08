The odd link between Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday

(From left) Pam Pearce, Denise Forbes, Robyn Murray, Julia Kasiske and Yoko Stimson from Tennis Whitsunday.

Tennis Whitsunday - Jenny Kirkman

A VERY interesting fact has come to light.

What does Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday have in common, you may ask?

Not that we are both tennis clubs.

We were both unable to go ahead with our planned tennis last week.

Tennis Whitsunday due to asbestos removal at the school and Wimbledon to that new age, old problem, the “C” word.

All social tennis will resume this week starting with Tuesday night social followed by Wednesday morning, Thursday night and Saturday morning ladies and afternoon tennis.

Remember you must be a member and you must book in.

There was a fabulous court hire match on Sunday morning when Michael and his brother-in-law Daniel took to the courts for a good old fashioned “grudge match”.

Considering a grudge match there was plenty of laughter and sledging.

Tennis coaching resumes on Monday July 13,

Your day and time will stay the time unless otherwise notified.

Squads will be back on court after a term off.

More facts about Wimbledon:

Number of aces served - gentlemen: 214 John Inner (USA) in 2018, Ladies 102 Serena Williams (USA) in 2012.

The longest partnership in sporting goods history has been Slazenger, the official supplier of tennis balls since 1902.

If you are keen to learn tennis, take part in social tennis or looking for a court hire contact 0418 866 808 and remember follow for news on our Tennis Whitsundays facebook page.