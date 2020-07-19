Menu
Rainforest Scuba owner Luana Royle with Dr Chris Brown when he visited in 2015. Picture: Contributed
The only place on the planet you can rainforest scuba

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
IN A billabong at Finch Hatton in the Pioneer Valley, there is a diving experience available nowhere else on Earth.

Rainforest Scuba owner Luana Royle runs dives offering people the chance to come face-to-face with a platypus.

And you can go all year round with thick wetsuits to keep you warm from the crisp, rainforest water.

“It’s so unique, and I hate the word unique, but it is so special,” Ms Royle said.

“You see so many animals under there.”

Fraser Johnson on a Rainforest Scuba dive. Picture: Contributed
While spotting the famously shy platypus is not a guarantee, Ms Royle said divers could see fish including sooty grunters, rainbow fish, hardy heads, angel fish, purple spotted gudgeon and spangled perch.

One of the turtles you can spot while on a Rainforest Scuba dive. Picture: Contributed
There are also turtles like the endemic Irwin Turtle – named and discovered by Steve Irwin – and “super friendly” eel catfish.

One of the three named ‘super friendly’ eels, 'Cateelona'. Picture: Contributed
Their names are Cateelona because she swims on her “own-a”, Eva because she’s either there or not and Whiskers named by a young diver, Ms Royle said with a laugh.

Dives start from $120 per person and are limited to groups of six.

Stephen Ward on a Rainforest Scuba dive. Picture: Contributed
“It’s completely opposite to diving in the ocean,” Ms Royle said.

“It’s really safe, nothing can eat you, bite you, sting you or drag you away.”

For more information, head to rainforestscuba.com

