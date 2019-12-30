The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

Example was forced to cancel his set at Magnums last night due to an ear injury. Image: Supplied.

Example was forced to cancel his set at Magnums last night due to an ear injury. Image: Supplied.

ENGLISH musician Example was forced to cancel his headline act at Magnums Hotel last night due to an injury to his ear caused by his toddler son.

The performer, otherwise known as Elliot John Gleave, tweeted yesterday that his two-year-old son Ennio had woken him up “by shoving a cotton bud” into his left ear.

The 37-year-old musician then cancelled his show yesterday afternoon due to his injury and apologised to fans via social media.

Any advice on perforated eardrums ? Has anyone had this before. My youngest woke me up today by shoving a cotton bud down my left ear. It’s been bleeding on and off for about an hour pic.twitter.com/nmcC67jdeG — example (@example) December 28, 2019

Example’s headline act was part of a four-day event at Mangums Hotel that continues tonight and tomorrow night.

Australian rapper Allday will be promoting his new album Starry Night Over The Phone when he performs tonight off the back of his own national tour.

Electronic duo Slumberjack will round out the event and ring in the New Year tomorrow evening following the success of their single ‘Fracture’ going gold in Australia.

Tickets for the upcoming sets can be purchased here.