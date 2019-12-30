Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Example was forced to cancel his set at Magnums last night due to an ear injury. Image: Supplied.
Example was forced to cancel his set at Magnums last night due to an ear injury. Image: Supplied.
News

The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

Laura Thomas
30th Dec 2019 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENGLISH musician Example was forced to cancel his headline act at Magnums Hotel last night due to an injury to his ear caused by his toddler son.

The performer, otherwise known as Elliot John Gleave, tweeted yesterday that his two-year-old son Ennio had woken him up “by shoving a cotton bud” into his left ear.

The 37-year-old musician then cancelled his show yesterday afternoon due to his injury and apologised to fans via social media.

Example’s headline act was part of a four-day event at Mangums Hotel that continues tonight and tomorrow night.

Australian rapper Allday will be promoting his new album Starry Night Over The Phone when he performs tonight off the back of his own national tour.

Electronic duo Slumberjack will round out the event and ring in the New Year tomorrow evening following the success of their single ‘Fracture’ going gold in Australia.

Tickets for the upcoming sets can be purchased here.

example magnitude magums hotel
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One taken to hospital after highway crash

        premium_icon One taken to hospital after highway crash

        News Patient suffers neck injuries in two-vehicle crash at Bowen.

        A 10km cure to ring in 2020

        premium_icon A 10km cure to ring in 2020

        News This “contagious” New Year’s Day event could be just what the doctor ordered.

        Wild Oats XI’s secret to success

        premium_icon Wild Oats XI’s secret to success

        Sport The vessel hailing from Hamilton Island added to it’s racing accolades at the 75th...

        HIGHWAY OPEN: Two people taken to hospital

        premium_icon HIGHWAY OPEN: Two people taken to hospital

        News At least one car has rolled in a multi-vehicle highway smash involving nine...