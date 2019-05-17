The past cannot reveal a winner

IRONICALLY, despite being named for Queensland's first Labor premier, Andrew Dawson, the seat of Dawson has been dominated by the National Party since it came into existence.

Once called the Country Party, and now one half of the Liberal National Party, the Nationals have held the seat for five of the seven terms of government.

But political analysts are reporting this election could bring new players to the game.

Recently, ABC Insiders guest journalist Andrew Probyn recently said One Nation candidate Debra Lawson could upset the scales. However, he said the 43 per cent to 47 per cent margin in the seat made it difficult to predict an outcome.

University of Queensland political researcher Chris Salisbury told the Daily Mercury One Nation could tip the scales more than other smaller parties, but he did not believe the party would win.

"There are obviously more people out there who are dissatisfied with what the majors have to offer,” he said.

"In seats that are marginal, it's often the case that one of the major parties picks it up. The majors put a lot of time, effort and finances into trying to win voters over.

"It's more often than not that majors pick up seats when they're on a tight margin.”

The Australian Labor Party has been the only other political party to win Dawson since its inception in 1949.

At the 2016 election, Mr Christensen won by a margin of about 6000 votes, two-party preferred. He was up against Frank Gilbert, the husband of State Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert. Mr Christensen won about 42 per cent of the vote, and Mr Gilbert about 32 per cent.

On Friday, Sportsbet was predicting a Labor government win at $1.14, and had the Coalition trailing at $5.75.

Ladbrokes is predicting a similar outcome, with Labor at $1.12 and the Coalition at $6.

Preference votes