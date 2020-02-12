The perfect Airlie heart to give your Valentine

HANDMADE: Aurealis Creative Jewellery Design owner and designer Sonja Scharmann has said her Heart of the Reef jewellery range has been incredibly popular. She is pictured here making one of the pieces of jewellery.

AN AIRLIE Beach jeweller has been inundated with requests in the lead up to Valentine's Day, as a unique piece of jewellery captures the passion of those that love the Whitsundays.

"Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like a heart, and nothing says Airlie Beach quite like the Heart of the Reef," said Aurealis Creative Jewellery Design Sonja Scharmann.

The Airlie Beach businesswoman was inspired in late 2018 to design a range truly representing the Whitsunday region, yet was 'something you could cherish and show off'.

"I had so many people come up to me and ask if there was something which represented Airlie Beach, and that got me thinking," she said.

"I was inspired to design something, and I thought of the Heart Reef logo so I contacted the designer to see if it would be OK, and she was on board."

Close up of the Heart of the Reef being handmade.

Launched in November 2018, the jewellery is handmade in Australia, with more than 15 different collections inspired by the iconic logo since been released.

Ms Scharmann said the product range has become extremely popular over the last 12 months, with plans to stock it in other locations around the Whitsundays already underway.

She has had a number of custom orders come in from people looking to make their heart 'connect' with them.

"I've had some really unique special orders - one person requested a half rose gold, half white gold piece as she had one child with brown hair and one with blonde.

Heart of the Reef jewellery designed by Aurealis Creative Jewellery Design

"We donate $10 from every purchase to Eco Barge - it felt fitting given they help clean the water and reef - and we've been able to donate over $2000 since the product launched."

Ms Scharmann said business had been booming in the lead up to Valentine's Day.

"People want to give their loved ones a heart, and what's better than giving them a little part of the Whitsundays too," she said.

"I've been blown away with the response. I'm so happy people from all around the world can show off Airlie Beach to others, just by wearing a necklace or set of earrings.

"Who knows, it might even bring some tourists here who had never considered the region."