The perfect match

24th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
Cath Fernbach, Zonta Whitsundays
Cath Fernbach, Zonta Whitsundays contributed

THE moment Cath Fernbach first came to the Whitsundays, she knew the Zonta Club was a perfect fit for her.

"When I first came here 16 years ago I was looking for an organisation that had similar values to myself," she said.

"Zonta has those values because they are committed to looking after women's causes with a two-fold focus."

Zonta seeks to support women domestically and internationally.

On an international level, the club provides birthing kits to women in disadvantaged countries which lack sanitary conditions.

Zonta is also active in supporting women affected by the sex trade, genital mutilation and poverty.

Locally, Zonta contributes funding to assist Proserpine Hospital with equipment, particularly relating to premature births.

There are also many success stories regarding the support provided to aspirational students who lack finance to advance their studies

"We provide funding for those girls and keep an eye on them for the next few years and meet for a coffee and ask them how they are going," Ms Fernbach said.

"It's so exciting to find that it makes such a difference to these girl's lives."

An International Women's Day Brunch will be held at Lure on Sunday March 5.

The event will feature students from St Caths, Proserpine High School and Whitsunday Christian College who will provide entertainment for everyone who attends.

International Women's Day is officially held on March 8.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.

