Menu
Login
The perils of digital communication
The perils of digital communication
Your Story

The perils of digital communication

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2019 7:04 AM

The instantaneous nature of digital communication comes with its pitfalls.

Sending a message, seeing it is read and received can be troublesome to those expecting and anticipating a reply.

Some people who are emotionally reactive may feel despondent and hurt if a response is not received after it has been read.

Perhaps those with Machiavellian tendencies could use non-reply behaviour to manipulate and manage relationships and ghost those they no longer wish to maintain ties with.

I often reply to a message in my head prior to setting it out on my device and sometimes I think I have actually sent it. Machiavellian I am not and I do apologise to those still awaiting a reply.

Thanks to read-receipts, digital communication has become complex, perplexing and a quagmire of mixed-messages.

Top Stories

    Fuel prices drop after sky-rocketing

    Fuel prices drop after sky-rocketing

    News RACQ is urging motorists to shop around after it was found the Whitsunday region has some of the highest fuel prices in the state.

    • 14th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    News Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    • 14th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
    Leading expert to discuss climate change in Whitsundays

    Leading expert to discuss climate change in Whitsundays

    News Climate change talk in the Whitsundays.

    Behind those driving wheels

    Behind those driving wheels

    News The difference between the quality of our major highways is vast.

    Local Partners