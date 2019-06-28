The police warning you need to know ahead of festival

There will be a heavy police presence at River Sessions festival tomorrow.

DO NOT take unnecessary risks, it is not worth it.

That was the message coming from Mackay doctors, police and event organisers in the lead up to River Sessions tomorrow.

The music festival will attract about 5000 people and will be a 'no tolerance' event.

Senior Sergeant Damian Wells said multiple police dogs would be on hand to sniff out illicit substances, as well as more than 50 officers.

"This is a major police operation and we will have officers working inside the event, with traffic safety and with drug enforcement activities,” he said.

"There will also be a heavy police presence in the CBD later in the evening.

"We will have police dogs both at the event and at the Mackay airport.”

At last year's event, a total of 12 people were charged with 18 drug offences.

Police seized a variety of drugs including marijuana, LSD and MDMA, but cocaine was the most common drug of choice for festival-goers.

"The police dogs are a lot smarter than we are in terms of what they can sniff out,” he said.

"They will not be fooled by concealment methods.”

River Sessions director Adrian Young said he expected the event to be a "sell-out” with artists Skegss and Amy Shark major drawcards.

He urged the public to enjoy the event, but do so safely.

"We support all of the police operations over the weekend and we have a zero tolerance policy at the festival for drugs and anti-social behaviour,” he said.

"There will be bag checks at the event for every single bag that comes through the gate.”

River Sessions will begin at 11am on Saturday, June 28 at Old Mulherin Park.