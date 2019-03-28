'The police will raid you again': Grower's dire warning

A man has been fined for growing marijuana three months after he faced court for the same offence.

A man has been fined for growing marijuana three months after he faced court for the same offence. Eliza Goetze

"The police will raid you again."

That was Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin's warning to Gavin Leaham Wellsteed, 43, whose Kidaman Creek home was raided for a second time, three months after he was fined for growing marijuana.

During the March raid, Wellsteed led officers to two marijuana plants growing in the bush, as well as several behind a caravan.

Officers also found 5g of the drug in a bowl, which Wellsteed claimed was old and forgotten.

In December, Wellsteed faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court when police found 44 plants, 35g of dried product and a drug pipe at the same property.

He told officers he used marijuana for "medicinal purposes" as he had been a long-term user of prescription painkillers which had serious side effects.

On that occasion, Mr McLaughlin fined him $1200 and a further $300 for drug driving charges.

He yesterday pleaded guilty again to producing a dangerous drug which he claimed to make oil out of to deal with the pain of being hit by a train in his youth.

The court heard Wellsteed was on a disability pension following a horrific accident in 1993.

Wellsteed was driving a car which was hit by a train, causing the vehicle to "wrap around him". He broke his back a second time during a car accident.

Wellsteed was prescribed morphine which caused serious side effects, so he turned to marijuana oil.

Mr McLaughlin told Wellsteed the police would continue to target him and warned despite anyone's personal beliefs, marijuana was still illegal.

"I'm just the umpire... I don't write the rule book," he said.

Wellsteed was fined $800.