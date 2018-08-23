The Preatures team up with Ali Barter in Airlie Beach

SOUL ROCKERS: Sydney band the Preatures will appear at Magnums Hotel on August 30.

SYDNEY-based four piece soul rockers The Preatures are set to light up Magnums Hotel next Thursday as the Magick Australian tour rolls into town.

Off the back of an arena tour with Harry Styles and headline festival spots at Mountain Sounds, Castaway and Golden Plains the beloved Sydney rock outfit, The Preatures have packed their Marshalls and have hit the road on their biggest regional tour to date.

Members Isabella "Izzi” Manfredi, Jack Moffitt, Thomas Champion and Luke Davison are thrilled to be heading up north.

"We're over the bloody moon to tell you that we're going on our biggest tour to date, hitting up far reaches of the sunburnt country we've never even dreamt of playing to, and Ali barter is coming along for the drive,” the band announced in a statement.

The massive three-month tour will see the band play more than 40 venues across the country and already Airlie Beach fans are lining up for a chance to catch the Sydney sliders on-stage.

The band will showcase favourites from their latest album Girlhood, including their most recent single Magick and bring the hits from their debut album Blue Planet Eyes.

"We'd also like to remind our fans to stay well away from ticketing sites such as ViaGoGo, their only aim is to rip you off. You should only ever buy tickets through our accredited ticketing partners or at the venue,” the band said.

Melbourne-based Ali Barter is along for the ride.

A musical sensation in her own right Barter has enjoyed a sweeping rise to success in 2017 after being championed by the ABC's Triple J youth network.

The self proclaimed "ratbag” is no stranger to North Queensland and spent time growing up in Cairns before heading back south to Melbourne.

Don't miss this double act when they hit Airlie's favourite place to party.