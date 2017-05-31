The Proserpine show will go on

ONLY a world war would stand in the way of the Proserpine Show going ahead once again.

And while Cyclone Debbie's wrath resulted in fallen power lines and a chaotic mess to clean up - the State Government and Whitsunday Regional Council joined forces to ensure the 105th show would run as scheduled.

Show Whitsunday was successful in obtaining $25,000 of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding from the Queensland Government, in addition to a one-off $18,000 contribution from Council.

Show Society President Donna Rogers said the thought of the show not going ahead under her watch was unthinkable.

"The only other time the show was cancelled in the past 105 years was during World War One," she said.

Ms Rogers said the NDRRA Category C funding helped restore power to the main show grounds, while generators provided by the Showman's Guild would ensure Sideshow Alley and the camp grounds were up and running.

"It's the one weekend a year that people in the area have come together for over 100 years and the collaborative support will ensure the family tradition will continue this year," Ms Rogers said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad came to the Whitsunday Showgrounds today alongside Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Glenn Butcher.

Ms Trad stressed the importance of keeping the family friendly tradition alive.

"Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie has certainly slowed down preparations but it won't stop the 105th annual Show Whitsunday from going ahead in Proserpine in a few weeks."

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Whitsunday community needed a successful show.

"We're all looking forward to the show, which is able to go on thanks to the support we've received through the NDRRA."

Show Whitsunday President Donna Rogers also thanked the 50 volunteers on the ground who worked hard to clean up the Showgrounds over the weekend.

"They turned up and cleaned up the glass and rubble because they are passionate about the show as well," she said.

It has been estimated that 10,000 people will attend the Proserpine show scheduled to be held over two days on June 23-24.