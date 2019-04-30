The Queen’s special gift to Kate

KATE Middleton has just been given a very special gift from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which is the highest rank equivalent of a Knight, reports The Sun.

Kate, attending the Anzac Day Services at Westminster Abbey last week. Picture: Trevor Adams/Matrix Pictures

The exciting announcement was made on Kate and Prince William's eighth wedding anniversary on Monday.

Her Majesty made a similar gesture to the Duchess of Cornwall in 2012, gifting Camilla the same title on her and Prince Charles' seventh wedding anniversary.

Awards in the Royal Victorian Order are bestowed personally by the Queen for services to the Sovereign.

Kate and her grandmother-in-law are said to share a very close relationship, and the award is thought to highlight Kate's important work as a member of the royal family.

The 37-year-old will join the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Gloucester who also have the title.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was appointed the order in 2017 while Harry was named a Knight Commander of the order in 2015.

The Dame Grand Cross was founded in April 1896 by Queen Victoria as a way of rewarding services to the monarchy.

According to Majesty Magazine, the service for the order will be held this week, on Friday May 3 at Windsor Castle.

Moving forward, Kate - who will now have the letters GCVO after her name - is expected to wear a blue sash at her next engagement, as recognition of the order.

Monday marked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth wedding anniversary.

To celebrate eight years since William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace posted an adorable set of throwback photos of the special day.

Sharing the sweet photos with the Duke and Duchess' 7.9 million Instagram followers, the caption read: "8 years ago today - thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess' wedding anniversary."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission