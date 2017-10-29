The race for Whitsunday officially begins

Reader poll Who are you likely to support for the seat of Whitsunday? Jason Costigan - Liberal National

Bronwyn Taha - Labor

Jennifer Whitney - Katter's Australia Party

Noel Skippen - One Nation

Imogen Lindenberg - The Greens

I will spoil my ballot

I will not vote View Results Vote

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has visited the acting Governor and announced a Queensland State election for November 25.

The battle for the seat of Whitsunday is tipped to be one of the most closely fought across the state, held by the LNP's Jason Costigan with a slim margin of 0.4%.

Mr Costigan officially launched the LNP campaign for Whitsunday at Abell Point Marina last week, with an endorsement from Federal Attorney-General George Brandis.

The simple sign at Hamilton Plains has been the talk of the town as Jason Costigan shows the mistake is hard to miss. Jason Costigan

Mr Costigan said he expected a tough race, but was confident he would prevail.

"They'll throw everything at me but the kitchen sink, but I'm hard to get rid of," he said,

His re-election campaign is likely to feature his $37 million commitment to flood-proof Hamilton Plains as well as make a case for the construction of Urannah Dam.

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha lauded Labor's record in Whitsunday, including a $15 million loan to upgrade the Whitsunday Coast Airport and $500,000 for infrastructure investment in Peter Faust Dam.

"The number one priority this election is to upgrade Hamilton Plains, Labor has already gone on with the job and is developing a business case to make sure this road is upgraded," she said.

"I'm proud that we brought back to the Whitsundays 99 extra local nurses, 55 extra local doctors and 55 extra local teachers."

PLANNING UNDERWAY: Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha wants to see greater flood immunity along Hamilton Plains. Jacob Wilson

Ms Taha was defeated by Mr Costigan at the 2015 election by just 218 votes.

This time around, Ms Taha said she put forward a case for the voters of Whitsunday to change their mind.

"I think because I've been working hard for last three years for the community and Jason Costigan has let us down," she said.

"While he is sitting on his hands I've been talking to locals to make sure we get better representation."

Noel Skippen is the endorsed Whitsunday candidate for One Nation. Contributed

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen said the issue of trying to decrease power prices would be the number one priority for his campaign and that he would have a list of demands in the event One Nation held the balance of power.

"Well we'd be looking to our policies, we want as many of them as possible to be supported, we will ban Cross River Rail and spend that money in regional Queensland," he said.

New KAP candidate for Whitsunday Jennifer Whitney jumps from 15,000 ft.

Katter's Australia Party candidate and former Whitsunday Mayor Jennifer Whitney said the party's exclusive focus on regional Queensland put her in the best position to provide strong representation to Whitsunday.

"Why? Because we're a group of community champions focused on improving rural health, education and emergency services and doing everything we can to get our agriculture, tourism and retail sectors moving again," she said.

With the election date now confirmed, Ms Whitney said she would begin to ramp up her campaign.

"I do believe that the community is looking for a change and I believe I'm a passionate candidate that will offer a change that is needed," she said.

I grew up in Mackay and have lived in Proserpine since 1983, I have lengthy experience in local government and will work with the community to help them achieve different goals."

The seat of Whitsunday extends from the Northern Beaches in Mackay up to Gloucester Island in the north, avoiding major redistribution changes seen in other electorates.

The Whitsunday Times is seeking comment from the endorsed Greens candidate for Whitsunday Imogen Lindenberg.