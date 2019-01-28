The rains are here

WET: Drivers are advised to take care while on the road in the wet weather.

WET: Drivers are advised to take care while on the road in the wet weather. Monique Preston

HEAVY rain is hitting the region, with 168.6mm recorded at Hamilton Island in the 24 hours until 9am on Monday.

Cannonvale recorded 95mm in the same period, while Jubilee Pocket had 145mm, according to an unofficial Bureau of Meteorology reading.

Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine recorded 116.4 mm of rainfall until 9am on Monday, and in an unofficial BoM recording Preston had 149mm, Strathdickie had a reading of 86mm and the Lower Gregory recorded 87mm until 9am this morning.

The severe weather warning issued for the Whitsundays and Central Coast has been updated to include damaging winds as well as heavy rainfall.

In the latest release from the Bureau of Meteorology, the warning is in place for people in Herbert and Lower Burdekin and parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The BoM said a monsoon trough extends across Far North Queensland and is forecast to shift slowly southwards over North Queensland today.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast about the coast and adjacent inland areas between Lucinda and the area just north of Mackay throughout today and overnight.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 100mm to 150mm are likely with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

BoM meteorologist Annabelle Ford said the forecast for damaging winds was more of a concern for areas north of Ayr with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h possible about the coast and island between Lucina and Ayr on Monday.

Miss Ford said the monsoon trough was expected to bring wet weather to the region until Wednesday, before it moves north again.

"In terms of the monsoon trough, the winds aren't particularly strong but in terms of the rainfall, that is pretty significant, especially for the Whitsunday region, and the east coast of Australia," she said.

Water is beginning to get close to Shute Harbour Rd northbound at Hamilton Plains and drivers are advised to check the flood-cams on the Whitsunday Regional Council's website.

Hamilton Plains Georgia Simpson

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people to:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.