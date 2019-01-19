Why Meghan didn’t go to Kate’s birthday

Let's all agree: the Duchess of Cambridge deserves a drink or three.

It has been a big year for the woman formerly known as Kate Middleton. Not only did she give birth to her third child (the mysterious Prince Louis who has only been photographed twice) but she has had to contend with a veritable tsunami of publicity pitting her against her newish sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

So, when it came time for Kate to celebrate her 37th birthday earlier this month, it is only fair that Kate knocked back some champers or a vast glass of pinot grigio.

The celebration was held at Anmer Hall, the ten-bedroom Norfolk pile that she and Wills call home. (Well, aside from their 20-room Kensington Palace joint) a few days before her actual birthday.

There have been rumours of a rift between Meghan and Kate for months. Picture: Getty Images

On the guest list were a raft of longtime Wills 'n' Kate mates, all of whom are godparents to their tiny, photogenic kids.

Lady Laura Meade and her husband James (who are also Norfolk neighbours) were there, along with school friend turned interior designer Emilia Jardine Patterson (who is reported to have helped Kate buy all the, we're guessing, chintz for both of her houses).

Reports suggest the group enjoyed lunch (which we are just going to assume was appropriately jolly). However, curiously not there scoffing Yorkshire puddings were Meghan and Harry.

Much has been made of the fact the royal couple were no-shows at Kate's partay and their absence was taken as PROOF of the lingering chilly relations between the brothers and their wives.

But that's not the case at all.

It turns out that Meghan and Harry weren't at Kate's shindig because they were out of the country on a secret holiday. According to Hello, the Sussex's ditched Britain's frosty winter for an international jaunt following the royal Chrissie celebrations at Sandringham.

Their actual destination is not known, however this time last year, the Ginger Charmer and the former actress are reported to have flown to Norway for a luxe getaway. (Other royal vacation destinations for the duo have included the South of France, Jamaica and Botswana. Very nice indeed.)

At least both Meghan and Kate should have a fairly relaxed start to 2019. No official engagements have been announced for either Duchess for the next two months (though the Suits star is expected to being giving birth in March so she probably has enough on her plate).

Meghan is six months pregnant with her first child. Picture: Paul Grover/Pool via AP

Maybe there is time for another glass of vino after all Kate?