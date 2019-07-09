Menu
Eton resident Jo Morris with Mr Cuddles next to her personalised plates on the
Motoring

The region's most popular customised number plates

Zizi Averill
by
9th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
DRIVERS wear their hearts on their sleeves - or at least on their number plates - as new data reveals the region's favourite customised number plates.

Love heart themed plates were the second most popular type of customisation for cars across the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region, according to Transport and Main Roads data.

For Eton resident Jo Morris, her car plates represent two loves of her life - her husband and her pugs.

Ms Morris said she first met her husband, Phillip Morris at a Mackay dog show. She was a pedigree pug breeder. He was a pedigree kelpie breeder who had recently moved to town.

Mr Morris said he was now a pug convert, but admits "when I met Jo there wasn't much of a choice”.

The two dog aficionados fell in love and 16 years ago they married.

Ms Morris said while they were still newlyweds , her husband bought her licence plates: PUG 024.

In the past 13 years , 35,719 new personalised plates were sold in the greater Mackay region according to data released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
"The 24th (of May) is our wedding date. So now I can't forget our anniversary. That's the idea of it,” she joked.

After 15 years of driving with her pug plates, Ms Morris said "they go with each new car”.

Mr Morris joked that the family had christened her car "the pug mobile”.

Whenever Ms Morris sees another personalised plate on the road, she said they gave hints about the character behind the wheel.

"I think there has to be something about what is on the plates - they all have a story behind them”

In the past 13 years , 35,719 new personalised plates were sold in the greater Mackay region. This includes 26,479 new personalised plates and 9240 remade or redesigned personalised plates.

Together, coloured and themed plates made up 85 per cent of the total personalised plates.

TMR said it was drivers from Moranbah, Andergrove and Bowen who were the most enthusiastic plate personalisers.

Car plates in the region have been changed to all the colours of the rainbow, with the $475 coloured number plate the most popular type of customisation according to TMR data.

Themed plates, which allow driver to choose designs as varied as floral designs to batman plates, were also popular among the region's drivers.

Sports mad rev heads have used their plates to barrack for their favourite teams, with sports number plates the fourth most popular customisation in the region.

This year, Personalised Plates Queensland released a new line of emoji themed plates. While the emoji plates, which start at $475, did not make the top four list, the winkey, smiley and cool sunglass emojis are starting to appear on the backs of the region's cars.

The smartphone symbols are not included in rego numbers and are simply decorative.

Top number plate customisations

1. Coloured number plate - $475

Coloured number plates were the most popular style in the greater Mackay region according to new Transport and Main Roads data.
2. ILUV number plate - $2500

The ILUV number plates were the second most popular style in the greater Mackay region according to new Transport and Main Roads data.
3. 2x2 prestige plate on acrylic - $1095

The 2x2 prestige plate on acrylic number plates were the third most popular style in the greater Mackay region according to new Transport and Main Roads data.
4. Sport number plate - $475

Sport number plates were the fourth most popular style in the greater Mackay region according to new Transport and Main Roads data.
