The Rotary Give Centre which keeps on giving

GENEROUS: Proserpine and Airlie Rotarians, together with transport company employees, with one of three truckloads of donations received at the GIVE centre.

CYCLONE Debbie caused widespread devastation when she crossed the Whitsundays in March and organisations have gone above and beyond to assist those affected.

Members and friends of the three Rotary Clubs of the Whitsundays have continued to work through the trying time by donating goods which recently arrived at the Give Centre in Cannonvale.

The GIVIT organisation has continued to support Rotary by donating goods from a variety of sources including the owner of a 12-unit block of apartments in Noosa.

Due to a refurbishment of the block, the owner decided to donate almost all the contents of the units including furniture, outdoor furniture, beds and other smaller household items.

"The local Rotary clubs appreciate the support of the GIVIT organisation in facilitating the provision of much needed items for people in our local communities severely impacted by the cyclone,” president of the Airlie Beach Rotary Club, David Paddon, said.

"The grateful looks on the faces of those we assist makes our efforts worthwhile.”

The Rotary Clubs of Proserpine and Airlie Beach want to ensure items reach those who need them most.

Contact Airlie Beach Rotary on 0409793775, Proserpine on 0459222006 or Bowen on 0408847592 to register your needs. Although most items have been claimed, there are still items left to be donated.