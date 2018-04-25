The Rubens go regional via Airlie after global success

TOUR READY: The Rubens will visit Airlie Beach as part of their regional tour before the release of their third studio album 'Lo La Ru'.

TOUR READY: The Rubens will visit Airlie Beach as part of their regional tour before the release of their third studio album 'Lo La Ru'.

THE Rubens will pick up where their Triple J Hottest 100 success left off with their hit track Hoops and embark on a 15-stop regional Australian tour.

Lo La Ru the band's third studio album will drop on Friday June 29, after the guys have taken to the stage in Airlie Beach.

The Rubens consist of brothers Zaac Margin, Sam Margin and Elliott Margin and their brothers from other mothers Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis.

The New South Wales locals make up a five piece alternative rock band.

Fast-forward to 2018 and they've done it again with a powerful new single Never Ever, released ahead of the tour which will feature on their bold and confident new record.

The tour will travel to all corners of the country and venture from Gladstone to Gold Coast and Dunsborough to Frankston.

After last year's October release of the exuberant party jam Million Man, the first taste of LO LA RU, 2018 has already proved to be huge for the dudes.

The Rubens haven't just cracked the Australian music scene after a successful international tour which sold out shows in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and London.

After global success an intamate stage at Magnums will be no great feat for the band after they've played gigs to audiences at The Sydney Opera House and The Forum.

Now the band are back on home soil they're keen to build on the excitement the international tour delivered and bring world class performances to regional towns.

Tickets through Oztix.

REGIONAL TOUR

WHAT: The Rubens regional Australia tour.

WHEN: Friday May 25.

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

COST: General admission $50.