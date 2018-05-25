The Rubens to hit Magnums tonight!

TOUR READY: The Rubens will visit Airlie Beach as part of their regional tour before the release of their third studio album 'Lo La Ru'.

THE Rubens will pick up where their Triple J Hottest 100 success left off with their hit track Hoops and embark on a 15-stop regional Australian tour.

Lo La Ru, the band's third studio album, will drop on Friday June 29, after the guys have taken to the stage at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on Friday night.

The Rubens consist of brothers Zaac Margin, Sam Margin and Elliott Margin and their brothers from other mothers Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis.

The New South Wales locals make up a five-piece alternative rock band.

The Rubens will release their new single Never Ever featuring Sarah Aarons - a relatable and heart-wrenching tale with Sam and Sarah's voices acting as yin and yang, so different, but so perfectly matched and harmonious.

Their tour will take The Rubens to all corners of the country, from Gladstone to Gold Coast and Dunsborough to Frankston.

Following the release last October of the exuberant party am Million Man - the first ta ste of Lo La Ru - 2018 has already proved to be huge for the dudes.

The Rubens haven't just cracked the Australian music scene - a successful international tour had sold-out shows in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and London.

After global success, the band will play on an intimate stage at Magnums.

Now that The Rubens are back on home soil they're keen to build on the excitement the international tour delivered and bring world class performances to regional towns.

Tickets are available through Oztix.