Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COVID-19: ‘The safest place in the world’ revealed

30th Apr 2020 8:11 AM

 

 

South Australian health officials have praised residents for playing their part in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

With SA now reporting no new infections for a week, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the state is in a good place.

But she says that's a testament to the efforts of everyone, from health officials and workers to people coming forward to be tested and to those who have followed the restrictions, including social distancing.

"I think many people are surprised in Australia at how well we have done. Really, this is the safest place to be in the world, perhaps other than New Zealand," she said.

coronaviruspromo

"It's taken a lot of work and it's meant that everybody has had to play their part and I absolutely understand how difficult the restrictions have been.

"But it has paid off."

SA has only 14 active cases remaining and one of two men in intensive care for some time has recovered enough to be moved to a general hospital ward.

So far, South Australia has had 438 confirmed COVID-19 infections but 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

There have still no cases among the 699 Australians repatriated from India last week, though they remain in quarantine at two Adelaide hotels.

More than 55,000 people have been tested for the disease across SA with officials now preparing to expand the regime to include particular community groups, including healthcare and aged care workers.

Originally published as 'The safest place in the world'

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        premium_icon Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        News Stinger nets will remain in Airlie Beach until June but questions over their effectiveness were raised in yesterday’s council meeting.

        ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        premium_icon ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        News Service aims to prevent drop in breastfeeding after leaving hospital

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide

        ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        premium_icon ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        News The owner of Apollo Whitsundays says he’s not the only one out of pocket with other...